Bishopstown clubman Diarmuid Vaughan thriving in Australia 

DIARMUID Vaughan has had a great start to life down under. The proud Bishopstown man moved to Australia last November where he got involved with the local GAA club in Melbourne, Garryowen. He got the bug instantly when he was ratified as joint-manager of the senior and intermediate teams. Both sides completed a remarkable double in league and championship a few weeks ago.

Before we move onto the great success the club achieved recently, why did Vaughan, who had such a good job here in Ireland and was making a favourable impression as boss of the Bishopstown senior A football team decide to move to the other side of the world?

“To go back to the very start, I went to Australia in February 2022 for a three week holiday and just loved it. But, around the same time I accepted a job offer to be the new general manager of the Midleton Park Hotel. I started that job in March 2022 and I was also manager of the Bishopstown senior A football team so I was never going to stay long term in Australia during that holiday. Then when our season finished in September 2022 I just made the hard decision to move down under.

Before I left Ireland, I lined up a job with a hotel group in Australia. I just wanted a change. I am not missing managing Bishopstown’s senior A football team as much as I thought I would be as it was very intense, it really was 24 hours seven days a week. Also, I was managing players who I would be very close friends with and that was difficult.”

Vaughan has huge experience of managing and coaching teams having been involved with Bishopstown for a remarkable 17 consecutive seasons until it was broken when he made the big move last November. He also had a spell as coach with the Cork senior ladies football team under then boss Ephie Fitzgerald and was also involved with the UCC freshers for three campaigns, so it came as no surprise when Vaughan got involved in a managerial capacity with Garryowen. The campaign couldn’t have gone any better.

“The majority of players from Cork that move over to Australia play with Garryowen so that’s why I got involved with the club when I came over. There’s a great guy from Monaghan, Stephen Lynch, over here and we got to know each other really well last year so we decided to go in as joint-managers of Garryowen. We had a brilliant season winning the senior and intermediate league and championship double which was absolutely amazing. There are seven senior clubs in Melbourne and each club has an option to put in an intermediate team if they have the numbers.

Diarmuid Vaughan and the victorious Garryowen team in Australia.

From Garryowen’s point of view, we had about forty-five players so we were able to put in two teams. The rules here is that a senior player can play in the intermediate championship if that player didn’t play in the sevens tournament, basically a pre-season event before championship. There were only a few occasions where that happened, it was predominantly a divide between senior and intermediate teams.

“The standard that I witnessed was at such a high level. Each of the clubs were sprinkled with inter-county footballers, there really is too many to mention but a very high amount. I was actually surprised with how competitive the league and championship was so to achieve what we did achieve at senior and intermediate level was magnificent. The season started in November and ended in July so it was a busy but very enjoyable campaign.”

The season might be finished in Australia but the campaign is about to ignite in Cork with the Bons Secours Hospital football championships starting this week. Vaughan will be keeping a close eye on his beloved Bishopstown as they aim to return to the top flight of Cork football after suffering relegation back in 2020.

“It was very difficult to move to Australia last year as I felt Bishopstown were moving in the right direction. Getting relegated three years ago was a blow but the response since has been very positive. From speaking to a number of the lads back home in recent weeks they are confident that they can have a good campaign. It will be a tough group, Ilen Rovers, Dohenys and Newcestown are three physical and athletic teams but I have confidence in the Town players that they will deliver.”