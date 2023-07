SATURDAY: Sports Direct FAI Cup: Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field, 2pm.

BEFORE getting into this preview, I want to once again offer my condolences to the Keating family after last weekend’s sad news.

There’s no doubt that it’s been an emotional and difficult week for everyone associated with Cork City, and the events of the last week will be on the players and staff’s minds coming into this match.

They know when they take to the pitch tomorrow that the nation will be watching them and I’m sure they will want to win and provide some sort of brightness to what has been a very sad week.

What City need to do in order to advance to the next round is improve on their performance against Sligo.

They didn’t show enough fight or quality against the Bit O’Red, and a similar performance tomorrow could result in an upset because Treaty will give everything and City will have to match their effort.

City have better players than Treaty, there is no argument there. If both sides perform to the best of their ability there should only be one winner.

However, were City to turn up with the wrong attitude and start slowly, like they did against Sligo when they were second to every breaking ball and were passive in their press, then Treaty will sense that and try to seize their opportunity.

Cork City's Kevin Čustović steps past Sligo Rovers' Max Mata. Picture: Evan Logan

To make this a more comfortable evening for City, they will have to play at a high intensity right from the start.

If they aren’t giving the Treaty players a moment’s peace on the ball, and are constantly attacking the Limerick outfit’s goal, those Treaty players will realise that this City side has more quality than any other team they have faced this season; psychologically that will impact them because they will think that they could be in for a long night.

Some would argue that going out of the cup could be a blessing for City because it would allow them focus on the league, but I disagree.

A good cup run isn’t going to be a distraction. It will bring confidence and excitement, and a hope that they can make an appearance in the Aviva.

CONFIDENCE

If they are eliminated, I believe it will hinder City’s chances of staying up. No disrespect to Treaty, but they aren’t one of the best teams in the First Division.

Defeat would drain the City players’ confidence and would make them question if they are are really capable of getting out of trouble in the remainder of the season.

They will be hoping that Tiernan Brooks will be available because he did very well when St Pat’s put a lot of ball in on top of him. I imagine Treaty will look to do something similar, no matter who is in goal, but after Jimmy Corcoran’s performance against Sligo, I’m sure the Limerick side will be hoping he will be in goal, because they will have better success with that tactic if the former Dundalk player starts.