Cork JBHC final: St Oliver Plunkett's hoping for double delight

For St Oliver Plunkett’s, county finals are like buses in that two have come along at one.

Last Saturday at Páirc Uí Rinn, the Ahiohill side defeated Ballyphehane in the Bons Secours Hospital JBFC final; today, they are back at the venue seeking to complete a double as they take on Ballyclough in the Co-op SuperStores JBHC decider (3.30pm).

Given the size of the potentially historic achievement, it would have been understandable if the celebrations were limited last week rather than risking a negative impact on the hurling preparations. However, they found a balance, according to manager Barry O’Driscoll.

“That was in the head before it, to keep things quiet,” he says, “but then, when they won the football and it was a tight game, when it came to Saturday night, it was very hard to begrudge the lads.

“They had their night out but they’re very good that way. You don’t win a county too often – I played 20 years junior and there were only two counties in all that time – so we told them to go away and enjoy the night.

“We had recovery stuff planned with them for Sunday. The older lads knew to take it easier and the younger fellas probably recover that bit quicker!

“We had good training sessions on Monday and Wednesday night and they were able to relax again then. That’s the way we’ve done it all year so we said we’d carry it on the same way.”

And, ultimately, winning a county final in one code can only provide a boost for the other.

“They’ll have taken a lot of confidence,” O’Driscoll says.

“It was a very tight game in the football, point for point in the second half so they had to dig it out.

“They have won there now and a lot of them hadn’t played there before. It was a great experience and the squad, bar two, is identical, so it should hopefully settle their nerves before this Saturday.”

O’Driscoll has four younger brothers – TJ, Edward, Conor and Niall – on the panel, while he and an older brother, John Paul, are now retired though the latter lines out for the Cork Masters football team.

As with most small rural clubs, maintaining numbers is a challenge, especially when the squads for both codes are so similar. In that regard, a clear schedule allowed for effective co-operation with the football side.

“In fairness to the county board, we were given dates back in February as to how exactly this was going to run,” he says.

“It went as per the schedule – we knew it’d be football one week and hurling the next and if we kept winning, we knew exactly to the date when the final would be, this Saturday.

“From the point of view of holidays or lads having exams, we were able to plan. When we were junior A, you might have no game for six months and then two or three in the space of a few weeks.

“We drew a hurling and football plan based on the calendar we were given and it never changed all year.”

It has allowed them to bounce back strongly following relegation from junior A and now the hope is take it one step further.

“The aim was to come down and get a bit of momentum,” O’Driscoll says.

“We went through a lot of years where we might have been beaten in first rounds and then won a back door, we were only hanging on.

“The numbers were slacking at training and there was no morale. This year, we said we’d go down and try to rebuild but we had to put a bit of onus on the players.

“We wanted numbers at training and see how we went from there. In fairness, from the first night I don’t think we’ve dropped below 20 in football or hurling and it was the younger fellas driving that.

“They were coming from Cork and different places, real commitment, and it gives everyone a boost and makes training more enjoyable.

“We haven’t hit the heights in either code yet – there’s more left in the footballers, they were nervous in the first half the last day, and there’s better in the hurlers too.

“We’ve played well in patches but haven’t put a full performance together yet – hopefully that’ll be Saturday.”