Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 07:15

Ballyphehane bounce back to winning ways beating Nemo to win the Junior 3 Football League title

This makes up for the disappointment of narrowly losing the Bon Secours County Junior B Football final against St Oliver Plunkett's recently
Ballyphehane - Seandún Division 3 Junior Football League Champions 2023

John Leonard

Ballyphehane 2-8

Nemo Rangers 0-11

BALLYPHEHANE came from behind to defeat Nemo Rangers and claim the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Division 3 Junior Football League title at Ballinlough. 

This also makes up for the disappointment of narrowly losing the Bon Secours County Junior B Football final against St Oliver Plunkett’s.

This game was dictated by the wind as Nemo Rangers made the better start. 

Ballyphehane held the Trabeg side scoreless in the third quarter and their two goals, which were to prove decisive, came in this period.

Scott Philpott gave Nemo Rangers the lead with two points, including one from a free, before Ian Dorney opened Ballyphehane’s account with a point from play.

Dave O’Connor and Ryan O’Neill each scored unanswered points from play to give the Trabeg side a three-point advantage, but Ballyphehane’s Paul Mealy and Sean Fielding tagged on a point each to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

Ballyphehane Winning Captain Owen Sweeney
Ballyphehane Winning Captain Owen Sweeney

In the second quarter, Nemo Rangers outscored Ballyphehane by 0-3 to 0-2 to give the Trabeg side a half-time lead of 0-7 to 0-5.

With the wind at their backs for the second half, Ballyphehane raised their game as they had Nemo Rangers on the back foot.

Three minutes after the restart, Fielding capitalised on sloppy defending by the Trabeg side to pounce for the game’s first goal from the edge of the square and put his side in front for the first time in the contest.

Ballyphehane continued to have Nemo Rangers pinned back as Fielding and Robert Wyse each scored unanswered points from play.

Ballyphehane were awarded a penalty, from which Fielding drilled home his second goal to give his side a lead of 2-7 to 0-7.

The Trabeg side refused to give up without a struggle. 

They scored 0-4 without reply, as they sought to rescue the game before Fielding got his fourth point in stoppage time.

Scorers: Ballyphehane: S Fielding 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1f); I Dorney 0-2; R Wyse, P Mealy 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: S Philpott 0-6 (0-4f); D Kelly 0-2; C Allen, R O’Neill, D O’Connor 0-1 each.

Ballyphehane: B O’Leary; D Holland, O Sweeney, T Walsh; E Hill, P Mealy, D Moore; I Dorney, C O’Brien; A West, C Noonan, R Wyse; C Murphy, A Cummins, S Fielding.

Subs: J Geasley for West (36), M Barry for Noonan (49), Noonan for Murphy (58).

Nemo Rangers: C Martin; C O’Neill, O Whyte, K McDonnell; S Garvey, C O’Shea, D Quinn; R Shalloe, B O’Neill; G Barrett, C Allen, D Kelly; R O’Neill, S Philpott, D O’Connor.

Subs: T O’Brien for Garvey (9, inj), P O’Dwyer for Allen (h/t), D O’Keeffe for Kelly (49), S Nagle for O’Connor (60+).

Referee: Cathal Nolan (Bishopstown).

