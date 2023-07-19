Sarah O'Dwyer: Wimbledon never fails to deliver

DURING the past couple of weeks I have been glued to the yearly obsession that is Wimbledon.

It came to an end on Sunday and, as usual, this year’s tournament didn’t disappoint.

It’s not just the games that are fascinating, it’s all of the news off-court too. The backgrounds of the players, the struggles, the comebacks, and the hard work that’s put in.

Wimbledon is a tournament I have watched since I was a child.

Every year TG4 used to show the whole tournament, and every year I dreamed of being the next Serena Williams — well, that didn’t happen! It also began my yearly foray into actually playing tennis.

Every year around the time Wimbledon takes place my sister and I would be out the back of the house with the rackets and tennis balls, belting them off of the side of the house. Obviously that went down well with my parents.

They insisted we invest in some of the light sponge-type tennis balls, which we did, and we created a new game where instead of belting them off of the wall, we belted them over the roof of the house and down the other side.

We also had skylight windows, so we spent a lot of time trying to hit the balls in through the windows and into the rooms upstairs too.

Wimbledon inspired us to get out and be active and play a game that was enjoyable, even if it wasn’t quite the traditional type of tennis we were playing.

I did progress to playing tennis properly — though how well is another kettle of fish. I played for the school and would play with friends on and off in the public courts in my hometown.

Now, as an adult, I like to classify myself as more of a yearly armchair expert, whose knowledge of tennis grows from the start of the tournament, peaks at the end, and then I forget the vast majority of it for the following 12 months.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

This year the tournament has really taken me in. From the upsets and the shocks, to the joy of the winners — I found myself once again looking up public tennis courts in the area and searching for tennis rackets in Sports Direct.

The women’s competition was won by Czech Marketa Vondrousova at age 24. She was unseeded coming into the competition.

Last year she went to Wimbledon as a spectator after a wrist surgery to support her friend. She beat match favourite Jabeur in the final 6-4 6-4.

Speaking after her win, she said she didn’t know if a comeback like this was possible.

“I think it was the most impossible grand slam for me to win, so I didn’t even think of it. When we came, I was just like, ‘try to win a couple of matches’. Now this happened, it’s crazy,” she added.

So unsure was she that she’d get so far, her husband had to fly in for the final, having initially stayed at home to cat-sit.

Meanwhile, in the men’s final it was the old guard versus the new up-and-coming world number one.

Twenty-year-old Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic, though it took him the full five sets to do it.

In the first set it appeared that the Serb was running away with the match, but the Spaniard rallied — both literally and figuratively.

Classic Djokovic riled the crowd up with his theatrics, even smashing a racket off the net, which earned him a warning, though it wasn’t enough to put Alcaraz off.

After he was presented with the trophy Alcaraz confirmed what he had said before the game, that it was indeed a dream come true for him.

“It’s amazing for a boy of 20 years old to reach this kind of situation,” he said, adding that he is “really proud” of himself.

During the post-match interview, just to remind Novak of just how old he is now [36], Alcaraz praised him and told him that he had grown up watching him — something which drew a giggle from the crowd.

As Panti Bliss jokingly tweeted the other day: “I didn’t even know who he was last week but now I’d basically fight to the death for Carlos Alcaraz.”

Same here, Panti. Same here.