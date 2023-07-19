Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 16:37

Minor ladies footballers hoping to reach All-Ireland decider

Cork's Kate Williamson in action against Clare's  Ellis O'Flaherty, during the Munster final. She will be one of the players Cork will look to against Kildare in the All-Ireland semi-final tonight.

Rory Noonan

CORK minor ladies footballers are hoping to take a step closer to retaining their All-Ireland title tonight.

They make the trip to Staker Wallace in Limerick to take on Kildare in the ZuCar All-Ireland championship semi-final, throw-in 7.30pm.

The other semi-final sees Galway against Monaghan at the same time.

Cork will be slight favourites to advance but know they are in for a battle against a quality Kildare side.

The minors will be hoping to keep a good few days going for ladies football in Cork.

The senior side had a good win over Armagh on Saturday to advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Then on Sunday, the U16 side were involved in a pulsating All-Ireland final against Cavan.

In the semi-final, they showed massive character and it was the same on Sunday when they came from a point down twice in the last minute to earn a draw and the chance to go again.

Cork's Amy Sheppard shoots under pressure from Catriona Byrne, Clare. Sheppard is a key player for the Rebels as they take on Kildare. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Cork's Amy Sheppard shoots under pressure from Catriona Byrne, Clare. Sheppard is a key player for the Rebels as they take on Kildare. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Add in the fact that the U14s also got to the All-Ireland decider, where they lost out to Mayo, and you can say that Cork ladies football is in a good place overall at the moment.

Tomorrow it’s the turn of the minors to try and keep that run going and they are more than capable of doing so. They certainly won’t panic and all you have to do is look at the Munster decider to see that.

They had to withstand a dramatic comeback from Clare to retain their title, a crown that Rebel sides have won now for the last 12 seasons.

In that win the likes of Deirdre Cronin, Amy Sheppard, Kate Williamson, Lia Heffernan and Laura Mahony were key players and they will be the same again tomorrow

Add in captain Millie Condon, another dual star in the making, and they won’t be beaten easily.

Some of the squad, including Condon, will be hoping to add a second All-Ireland medal to their collection this year having already won the camogie championship.

But Kildare aren’t just turning up to make up the numbers and certainly won’t fear taking on Cork.

Laura Dunlea and Eimear Glancy will anchor their defence and up front , Ellie Kendrick and Abi Whelan will need to be watched.

One factor that will concern both camps is the long delay since their respective provincial championships were played. Cork beat Clare in the Munster final in April and haven’t had a competitive match since, with Kildare playing around the same time as well.

Even though they will have played challenge games they are not the same thing so it could be crucial to see who reacts best to the long lay off.

