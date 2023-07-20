Ireland v Australia: No pressure on Vera Pauw's side, getting to the World Cup was an incredible journey

IT'S hard to believe that it is six years since Republic of Ireland senior squad members, additional PFAI Player’s Union representatives and SIPTU members addressed the media at Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Their reason? Announcing the possible boycott of an upcoming international friendly against Slovakia and to vent frustrations at being treated like second-class citizens.

Irish women’s football finally had enough with the FAI and decided to air their issues to a disbelieving public.

A litany of humiliating situations that no professional footballer should have had to deal with were listed. Asking for a reasonable match fee, win bonuses and gym membership were only the tip of the iceberg.

Chief among their humiliations was the Irish international women’s players admission that they were forced to change out of their FAI international tracksuits, sometimes in public toilets.

Why? So the tracksuits could be used by underage teams until the next time the Irish seniors had a game.

Can you imagine the Irish international men’s senior team in a similar scenario? Me neither.

A day before John Delaney was voted on to a UEFA Executive Committee at a congress meeting in Helsinki.

Unsurprisingly, the now former FAI Chief Executive declined to answer any questions about the issues surrounding the Irish women’s international players.

Referred to as the Irish women’s ‘Saipan moment’, thankfully, things have since changed for the better.

John Delaney is long gone and a new, more balanced outlook on Irish women’s soccer permeates from Abbottstown’s corridors.

Let’s not kid ourselves. There is still a long way to go before the Irish international women’s team is treated equally to their male counterparts.

Still, that press conference at Liberty Hall was a seismic moment in 2017.

I thought a lot about the likes of Stephanie Roche and those other Irish internationals who spoke out whilst watching the Republic’s recent World Cup warmups.

There is an undeniable feel-good factor surrounding the current girls in green having qualified for their first ever World Cup finals. Rightfully so.

This squad is instantly likeable, full of engaging characters but, more importantly, some outstanding footballers. Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe and Megan Connolly to name but three.

Megan Connolly is akey player for Ireland. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

These Irish players have raised standards and also given hope to an army of enthusiastic young fans ahead of the World Cup.

The next generation of Irish international schoolboys and schoolgirls players will be glued to their TVs over the coming weeks.

Those positive traits aside, Vera Pauw and her players must be judged on what they do on the pitch rather than what they say off of it.

That’s why forensic analysis of Ireland’s performances, tactics and yes, even criticisms, are to be expected whilst in Australia and New Zealand.

Worryingly, Ireland will travel in excess of 8,000km during the group stages when facing Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

How Vera Pauw and her backroom team ensure their players recover from those long-haul flights will be as important as the manager’s tactics.

The Republic have been handed one of the toughest possible groups including an opening game against co-hosts Australia in front of a sell-out 80,000 attendance in Brisbane.

UNDEFEATED

The Matildas are undefeated this year and beat France 1-0 in their final warm-up game. That’s the same French side that overcame Ireland 3-0 in Tallaght recently.

It doesn’t get any easier as next up are reigning Olympic Champions Canada, another FIFA top-10 ranked team.

The outcome of a final Group B outing against Nigeria, including five-time African player of the year Asisat Oshoala, may well decide Ireland’s fate.

The Republic’s preparations weren’t helped by an abandoned behind-closed-doors ‘friendly’ with Colombia in which Denise O’Sullivan sustained a serious injury.

An abandoned friendly is not the kind of preparation any team wants in the days leading up to a major tournament.

Off the pitch, the 2017 and 2023 Irish international women’s footballers’ place in this country’s sporting history is already assured.

On the pitch, delivering three consistent performances will be essential to Ireland’s current players avoiding an early exit from their first World Cup adventure.

Realistically, finishing in the top two of such a quality group is going to be a tall order.

Yet there is no reason the Republic of Ireland can’t build momentum from a positive result in their opener with the co-hosts.

Just give it a lash.