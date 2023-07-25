Impressing in club championship vital to making a mark for the Cork footballers

WITH the Bon Secours Hospital football championships coming into view, Cork football boss John Cleary and his management team will be out in force as they see if there are players ready to make the jump to inter-county level in 2024.

It will give players a real boost heading into the championship when the likes of Brian O’Driscoll and Ruairí Deane were recalled back into the Cork panel last winter.

Many people would have thought given both players' ages and their stints with the Rebels in years gone by that their spell putting on a Cork jersey were over. But, it shows under this current management team, that if you play well for the club, you will be in the spotlight and for both O’Driscoll and Deane they did that particularly well in 2022 which ultimately earned both a recall into the Cork setup.

A lot of eyebrows were raised when O’Driscoll was called back in after being let go in 2018, but the Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s clubman can look back on a positive season both on a personal level and the season overall, a campaign where Cork made steps in the right direction.

Deane was the talisman for his club Bantry Blues as they went all the way to the PIFC final where Kanturk proved too strong for the West Cork side last October.

Deane was the driving force behind Bantry last year as they came close to returning to the senior ranks. After just a year away from the Cork set up he was back in.

They say age is just a number and at 31 years of age, Deane might be one of the more experienced lads in the Cork dressing room nowadays and that is maybe something that had been lacking in previous years. Someone with a presence and a player with leadership qualities in abundance.

Both O’Driscoll and Deane's first starts for Cork in championship this year didn’t go according to plan above in Cusack Park. It was just a disappointing day all around. Both West Cork players made an impression in the All-Ireland, Group 1 games. In the first game against Louth, O’Driscoll chipped in with 1-1, with his goal decisive in the 1-19 to 1-17 win.

RELENTLESS

O’Driscoll clipped over a beauty against Roscommon, with his dynamic runs causing the Rossies problems. Deane’s hard running and relentless work-rate were key components for Cork in the games against Kerry and Mayo. Two top Division 1 teams, unlucky to lose to Kerry and a three-point win over Mayo. Deane’s assists in the game against Mayo were so important.

Brian O'Driscoll's performances in the club championship earned him a place back in the Cork setup. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan, Inpho.

While the season ended in disappointment above in Croke Park, losing to Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final, Cleary can be satisfied with his decision by bringing the players in question back in from the cold. Who will put up their hand in the respective championships in the coming weeks?