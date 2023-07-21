Cobh Ramblers travel to UCD in FAI Cup First Round

COBH Ramblers travel to the capital tonight where they will face Premier Division side UCD in the First round of the FAI Cup.

Last time out, the Rams suffered a disappointing 4-3 defeat at Finn Harps, despite an impressive brace from Galway loanee Wilson Waweru. However, despite the defeat, Cobh remain in third, as both Athlone and Bray suffered defeats against Galway United and Wexford respectively.

With a four-point lead on Athlone, there’s no doubt Shane Keegan’s side are having an impressive season, though UCD are playing out quite the contrast.

The Premier Division side sit bottom of the table, with only two wins in 24 games. The Students have lost 19 of their 24 league games, scoring just 14 while conceding 64.

Cobh have only lost once in their last six, but they’ll have a difficult task tonight facing a Premier Division side away from home.

The last time the teams met was in the First Division two seasons ago, with UCD winning 2-0 at St Colman’s Park. Goals from Colm Whelan and Dara Keane were enough to see off a struggling Cobh side, who finished eighth that year.

The last time the Rams claimed a win over UCD was at the UCD Bowl in June 2021, where a brace from Jake Hegarty was enough to see off The Students, despite a goal from Colm Whelan.

Shane Keegan discussed the positives of getting a break from league action in his post-match interview following Cobh’s defeat to Finn Harps.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think the change in focus is a good thing, on the back of a disappointing result,” says Shane. “The pressure of constantly trying to perform in the league, I think having a different focus this week where it’s a game against a Premier Division team in a cup game, you’d fancy giving a decent rattle of yourself.

“If we can go and give a good performance, I think it’s not beyond possibility that we try and get a result. Look, it would be a big, big ask to win a game away from home in the cup, but there’s nothing that has happened tonight [after Harps] that will alter my belief.

“I think we’re capable of going and doing something in that game. It’s all about the league for us, but a cup run would be nice, obviously very, very nice. If nothing else, a positive performance next week would get our confidence up heading into a crucial game against Longford in the league.”

On the injury front, James O’Leary is still out, while things with Jack Doherty are slowly progressing, and he could potentially feature tonight. Darragh O’Sullivan Connell will return from suspension, while Tiernan O’Brien remains on trial abroad.