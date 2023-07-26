Eoin Murphy: Moving to Rockmount was my best footballing decision ever

FOOTBALLER Eoin Murphy, who hails from the Northside of the City has just finished another amazing and successful year playing soccer with his club Rockmount by retaining the FAI Intermediate Cup, the Munster Senior League, pluswinning two local cups and also representing the Irish National Amateur side in a UEFA tournament.

Eoin started off playing soccer with College Corinthians from the age of five and played there until he was 15 years old.

When he moved to live in Mallow, he joined Mallow United for a two year period.

He had great success with Corinthians winning many leagues and local cups.

In Mallow he won a local cup so was happy out playing winning football during his schoolboy days.

Eoin then returned to College Corinthians to play with their U17 side and went on to win the league and cup double.

He moved to play with Leeside to play with some of his friends and they ended up winning an FAI Munster cup double.

Eoin Murphy of Rockmount AFC celebrates after the FAI Intermediate Cup Final 2022/23 match between Cockhill Celtic and Rockmount AFC at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

From there he went to Cobh Ramblers to play with in the U19 League of Ireland.

His father Ray took over St Mary’s senior team, so he joined them and they went on to win the Munster Senior League Division 1 title. The following year he joined Rockmount and the rest is history as he has won eight trophies since joining in 2019 and that is the one best decisions he ever made in football.

Eoin is a very proud family man and praises his family for getting him involved in soccer.

“My dad Ray, my brother, my sister, and my grandad John would be my biggest inspiration growing up,” Eoin said.

“For anyone that knows me my family are a big soccer family and growing up going to matches with both my grandad and my dad I loved soccer.

"My dad brings me everywhere, from bringing me to training and to bringing me to all my matches.

"I have 11 caps for Ireland so far and my dad has been at every single game to date, so it’s a very proud moment when I have him there watching me in the stands.

"Not so long ago my brother and his girlfriend had a baby, my godchild, Ruby Mea, so I’m looking forward for her to be at our games as she gets older.

“When I signed for Rockmount in October 2019 a lot of people didn’t agree with the move, but it was the best decision I ever made in football.

"I'm after meeting unbelievable friends out there and I’m playing with my own brother and four or five of my best friends, so I'm enjoying every single minute since I came out to Whitechurch.

"We won a Munster Cup, two FAI Intermediate Cups, two Munster Senior League titles, and an O’Connell Cup and Keane Cup and Tom Hand Cup since I came to the club and I'm enjoying my football at the moment.

"It’s a great club with great people, with the likes of Brendan O’Connell and Ken Hoey the fellas we really look up too and they are great role models and help us along the way to follow in there footsteps so it’s great to learn from the best.

“I played my first game for Ireland in what was a game against the Irish U21s on December 2021 in Whitehall Dublin.

Eoin Murphy of Rockmount AFC celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup Final 2021/2022 match between Rockmount AFC and Bluebell United at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"Since I got called into the squad it’s been great experience and we have an unbelievable set up.

"We played in the qualifiers for the Regions Cup in Bulgaria we won three of our games, in which I scored two goals over in Bulgaria and that was an unbelievable experience.

"We done lots of trainings then for the finals last month and when the squad got picked it was an unbelievable feeling for me to go represent your country at a UEFA tournament.

"We were unlucky to lose two games against Germany and Spain, however we drew with Bosnia.

"Unfortunately, results didn’t go the way we wanted, but that’s football.

"When I put on the green jersey for my country is obviously the best thing I have ever achieved in the game to date and I would have loved my mother to be here to see it.

"Hopefully I will have plenty days ahead with the Irish set up and just keep working hard.

“My plans for the future are to keep playing with Rockmount as long as I can and to win more trophies and just keep working hard in training and the rewards will come.

"I hopefully can play many more games with my Country, as it will a great privilege to put on the green jersey and enjoy just my football," Eoin added.