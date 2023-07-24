James McCarthy and Nadine Forde overcame the wet and windy conditions to take the honours at the annual Corkbeg four-mile road race

James McCarthy of the promoting East Cork club and Leevale’s Nadine Forde overcame the wet and windy conditions to take the honours at the annual Corkbeg four-mile road race which took place at Whitegate.

First held back in 1998, the race is now known as the Robbie Steele Memorial event.

Originally a five-miler, it moved to its current four mile circuit in 2012 for safety reasons as the previous route contained a dangerous out and back section on the main road.

McCarthy had won in 2015 and 2016, the latter in a time of 20:57, and showed he has lost nothing of his form since as his winning time of 20:36 demonstrates.

Eileen Leahy, Éadaoin Giltinan and Niamh O'Connor pictured at the Robbie Steele Memorial road race at Corkbeg. Picture: John Walshe

In the past few years, just two runners have broken 20 minutes over the undulating and twisting route – Sergiu Ciobanu in 2019 with his time of 19:43 and Sean McGrath who ran an exceptional 19:30 the year before.

Winner of a couple of Cork BHAA races in the preceding weeks, McCarthy moved away from Leevale pair Nathan O’Leary and Donal Coakley over the closing stages to finish with just three seconds in hand over the young O’Leary.

Coakley – fourth the previous night at the Sterling 5km – continued his hectic racing schedule to take third in 20:50. Kieran McKeown of Grange-Fermoy, now in the M45 category, had another consistent run in finishing fourth in 21:55.

For women’s winner Forde, it was a just reward as the former jockey had to take second best to some of her Leevale colleagues in recent events.

“I’m thrilled, I haven’t had a win now for a long time, maybe a year since I finished in front, so I’m very happy to get there tonight,” she explained.

“It was blustery and it’s a rolling undulating course, but you can make up a bit of ground on the downhill.

"The last mile was into the wind and as it was a PB for me I can’t complain. I was off for quite some time, I didn’t run from July of last year until the St Patrick’s Day weekend as I picked up infection after infection and it took me a long time to come back right.”

Orla Curtin and Fergal Culligan pictured at the Robbie Steele Memorial Corkbeg four-mile road race. Picture: John Walshe

Second was Siobhan O’Leary of Midleton in 26:18 with local Chris Kelly (East Cork) taking third spot in 26:36 and Avril Crowley (East Cork) continuing her good form in fourth in a time of 26:52.

Results Men:

1 J McCarthy (East Cork) 20:36; 2 N O’Leary (Leevale) 20:39; 3 D Coakley (Leevale) 20:50; 4 K McKeown (Grange-Fermoy, M45) 21:55; 5 S O’Brien (East Cork, M40) 22:43; 6 J Grufferty (Leevale, M40) 23:21.

M40: 3 R Gruszka (unatt) 24:36.

M45: 2 C O’Connell (St Catherines) 26:16; 3 M Cronin (Midleton) 26:19.

M50: 1 G O’Regan (Midleton) 25:32; 2 E Kiernan (St Finbarrs) 27:13; 3 D Donovan (Midleton) 29:11.

M55: 1 P O’Connor (Eagle) 26:09; 2 D Cronin (Watergrasshill) 34:18.

M60: 1 N Aherne (Midleton) 28:50; 2 J Power (Midleton) 31:06; 3 D McCarthy (East Cork) 32:31.

MJ: 1 J Kelleher (Midleton) 27:12; 2 G Conway (Aghada RC) 40:36.

Women:

1 N Forde (Leevale, F40) 23:55; 2 S O’Leary (Midleton, F50) 26:18; 3 C Kelly (East Cork, F35) 26:36; 4 A Crowley (East Cork, F50) 26:52; 5 N O’Connor (East Cork, F40) 27:10; 6 E Leahy (Midleton) 27:15.

F35: 2 B Lynch (St Catherines) 28:24; 3 L O’Brien (East Cork) 28:47.

F40: 3 S Falvey (Midleton) 27:16.2 F45: 1 S Fitzgerald (Aghada RC) 28:41; 2 J-A Cosgrove (Watergrasshill) 29:34; 3 B Wall (unatt) 47:04.

F50: 3 R O’Callaghan (Crraig na bhFear) 31:11.

F55: 1 M O’Mahony (Youghal) 33:34; 2 F Twomey (Ballintotis F4L) 39:00.