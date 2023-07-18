The Longshot: To the Viktor the spoils at the Open

MY only trip to a British Open came in 2006, when Tiger Woods triumphed at Hoylake, his first major win since his father had died.

I attended the weekend of the tournament, although my arrival at the course on the Saturday was delayed after being led astray by the late Belfast journalist Gerry O’Hare on the Friday evening.

And by ‘led astray’ I mean he bought me a pint and I plotted my own downfall after that. Myself and Gerry met on several trips to Liverpool and got off to a rocky start when I asked him and another Northern journalist if they ever thought we would “get the seven counties back”.

For some reason I thought this would be a hilarious thing to say but it was greeted with what could be best described as stony silence.

When Gerry headed to the jacks a while later, his pal helpfully explained that the man I had cracked a lame joke about the North to had once masterminded a helicopter escape for three IRA prisoners from Mountjoy and had been editor of An Phoblacht. Ah.

Gerry died in 2020 but as the Open returns to Merseyside venue this weekend it brings back great memories of spending those days with him on the Wirral what is now unbelievably 17 years ago.

I did have tickets to Portrush four years ago but I wasn’t able to get the days off because of a threadbare roster and thus missed seeing Shane Lowry triumph.

The most recent Irish winner before that was of course Rory McIlroy at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

The Down man is coming into this major in exceptional form, having won the Scottish Open with some magnificent closing holes and falling up just short at the US Open in LA.

His recent form sees him enter the tournament as 7/1 favourite to break a nine-year major drought (that included going so close at St Andrew’s last summer).

It would be absolutely amazing if he wasn’t to contend again this week but I think I’ll ignore him at that price, if simply because the weather could play a big part in the final standings, something it hasn’t had a huge impact on at a British Open since that trip to Antrim in 2019.

Offaly man Lowry finished ninth at Hoylake in 2014, his first top 10 in Major. He is 33/1 this time around.

Seamus Power skipped last week because of niggle concerns and is 300/1 here, while two-time winner Padraig Harrington is 150/1.

The heatwave in Southern Europe seems to be shoving low pressure our way so it’s likely ourselves and the West coast of Britain could get some blustery wet conditions.

Rickie Fowler was second to McIlroy at Hoylake nine years ago and his recent good form makes 25/1 look appealing.

Another major means the return of LIV players.

Most notably, defending Open Champion, Cam Smith enters in peak form with a win and eight consecutive top-12 finishes but it will be interesting to see how he fares on a tight and demanding setup off the tee this time around after winning on generous fairways last year.

His exceptional putting is what gives him the edge however and he is up on the boards at 18/1.

Fellow Aussie and sole Major winner Adam Scott is the only player in this field to have finished top-10 in both 2006 and 2014 at Royal Liverpool and is a generous 90/1 when you consider that.

Those with the best form in the tournament in the past five years along with McIlroy and Lowry are Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, John Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Tyrrell Hatton and Scottish Open runner up Robert McIntyre.

If I was to pick one from those I’d plump for Viktor Hovland.

His chipping can let him down at times but I think his Major form will have him up there and facilitating chip and runs may benefit him.

He is currently at 22/1. Scottie Scheffler’s stunning consistency must mean he has a chance at 17/2.

Popp a few quid on German striker to win Golden Boot

OUR World Cup campaign gets underway at the eminently reasonable time of 11am on Thursday morning.

Vera Pauw’s charges will take on Australia and are a 10/1 to defeat the co-hosts, who are 12/1 to lift the trophy for the first time.

Part of me should be hoping Ireland don’t grab a shock opening win as I’ve pulled the Sheilas out of the buster draw at work (the second team I drew being those other Irish foes, Colombia, who tried to kick us into the middle of next week in a training game last week). Denise O’Sullivan is likely to start our opener after picking up a knock in that clash that was abandoned after 20 minutes.

We are 250/1 to win the tournament and it is 1/7 we bow out of the group stages. Canada are 2/1 to win our tough group, while the Aussie women, spearheaded by talismanic Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, are 1/2. Nigeria are 33/1 outsiders, while we are 16/1 to top Group B.

Four years have passed since the USA’s triumph over the Netherlands in Lyon, the fourth time they won the trophy and they are aiming for three in a row this time. The US are 5/2 favourites to win (5/4 to reach the final), closely followed by European champs England at 7/2. England edged out two-time World champs Germany in London last summer for continental glory.

Germany pushed them all the way in that decider and could probably feel a bit hard done by not prevailing. They are on a collision course for the semis this time.

After missing the Euro 2022 final through injury, Alex Popp will be determined to make her name for herself at the World Cup and should be in contention for the Golden Boot.

Having scored 62 times in 128 caps for Germany, the 32-year-old has been in fine form for Wolfsburg this season, scoring 16 times as well as providing five assists in her 21 league appearances, finishing as the Bundesliga top goalscorer for the first time in her career.

She also scored and assisted in the UWCL semi-final against Arsenal to help her side reach the final and is 14/1 to score the most goals Down Under. The 9/1 on Germany to win the tournament is the best value to be had.

Great rivals to meet again

SO another Dublin v Kerry All-Ireland decider. That’s one every four years in the past dozen, with Dublin winning the past three. In 2011 the Dubs shook off years of hurt to squirt past the Kingdom in a game that Jack O’Connor’s men should have had wrapped up. Dublin were well worth their win in the treacherous rain in 2015. And then in 2019, the Dubs completed the historic five-in-a-row after a comfortable replay win after Kerry had failed to kill off the Dubs when on top in the second half of the first game.

Harald Schumacher maybe? Or could the Kerry keeper not turn around in a phone booth for his tackle on Shane McGuigan?

Kerry haven’t bested the Jacks in a final since 1985 in fact, yet are 8/11 to lift Sam. The bookies must have taken a good bit of money on Kerry because it’s hard to see it as anything other than a 50-50 clash.

In other news, Meath lifted the Tailteann Cup, which will be named the Donal Óg Cusack trophy from next year on.

Ashes chance for the English

THE ASHES fourth test begins on Wednesday.

It’s 2-1 at the moment to the Aussies. Australia were in a similar position in 2019 when the now England captain Ben Stokes (11/4 to make a first-innings fifty this time) pulled off an incredible performance in Headingley, before the tourists retained the Ashes with a commanding victory in Manchester. The difference this time is that whereas Australia always looked the better all-round side in 2019, there has been little between the two teams this summer. England are 11/8 to win this test and 17/4 to win the Series, which seems unlikely to end in a draw (6/1)

The Bet

ADAM Scott 90/1 but his long putter wobbles a bit even when it is not windy so we’ll plump for Hovland to win the first Major for a Norwegian man at 22/1. Get on the German ladies at 9/1 to lift a third World cup.