The Longshot: To the Viktor the spoils at the Open

OUR World Cup campaign gets underway at the eminently reasonable time of 11am on Thursday morning.
Vera Pauw’s charges will take on Australia and are a 10/1 to defeat the co-hosts, who are 12/1 to lift the trophy for the first time.
Part of me should be hoping Ireland don’t grab a shock opening win as I’ve pulled the Sheilas out of the buster draw at work (the second team I drew being those other Irish foes, Colombia, who tried to kick us into the middle of next week in a training game last week). Denise O’Sullivan is likely to start our opener after picking up a knock in that clash that was abandoned after 20 minutes.
We are 250/1 to win the tournament and it is 1/7 we bow out of the group stages. Canada are 2/1 to win our tough group, while the Aussie women, spearheaded by talismanic Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, are 1/2. Nigeria are 33/1 outsiders, while we are 16/1 to top Group B.
Four years have passed since the USA’s triumph over the Netherlands in Lyon, the fourth time they won the trophy and they are aiming for three in a row this time. The US are 5/2 favourites to win (5/4 to reach the final), closely followed by European champs England at 7/2. England edged out two-time World champs Germany in London last summer for continental glory.
Germany pushed them all the way in that decider and could probably feel a bit hard done by not prevailing. They are on a collision course for the semis this time.
After missing the Euro 2022 final through injury, Alex Popp will be determined to make her name for herself at the World Cup and should be in contention for the Golden Boot.
Having scored 62 times in 128 caps for Germany, the 32-year-old has been in fine form for Wolfsburg this season, scoring 16 times as well as providing five assists in her 21 league appearances, finishing as the Bundesliga top goalscorer for the first time in her career.
She also scored and assisted in the UWCL semi-final against Arsenal to help her side reach the final and is 14/1 to score the most goals Down Under. The 9/1 on Germany to win the tournament is the best value to be had.
SO another Dublin v Kerry All-Ireland decider. That’s one every four years in the past dozen, with Dublin winning the past three. In 2011 the Dubs shook off years of hurt to squirt past the Kingdom in a game that Jack O’Connor’s men should have had wrapped up. Dublin were well worth their win in the treacherous rain in 2015. And then in 2019, the Dubs completed the historic five-in-a-row after a comfortable replay win after Kerry had failed to kill off the Dubs when on top in the second half of the first game.
Kerry haven’t bested the Jacks in a final since 1985 in fact, yet are 8/11 to lift Sam. The bookies must have taken a good bit of money on Kerry because it’s hard to see it as anything other than a 50-50 clash.
In other news, Meath lifted the Tailteann Cup, which will be named the Donal Óg Cusack trophy from next year on.
THE ASHES fourth test begins on Wednesday.
It’s 2-1 at the moment to the Aussies. Australia were in a similar position in 2019 when the now England captain Ben Stokes (11/4 to make a first-innings fifty this time) pulled off an incredible performance in Headingley, before the tourists retained the Ashes with a commanding victory in Manchester. The difference this time is that whereas Australia always looked the better all-round side in 2019, there has been little between the two teams this summer. England are 11/8 to win this test and 17/4 to win the Series, which seems unlikely to end in a draw (6/1)
ADAM Scott 90/1 but his long putter wobbles a bit even when it is not windy so we’ll plump for Hovland to win the first Major for a Norwegian man at 22/1. Get on the German ladies at 9/1 to lift a third World cup.