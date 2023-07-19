McCarthy delighted to get an unexpected call from Carrigaline

A CHANGE is as good as a rest.

Ethan McCarthy planned on taking a year out before a phone call from the Carrigalien seniors changed his plans.

The former Rockmount coach, who was also involved with other clubs in recent seasons, is stepping into the manager role.

"I’m very lucky to be getting the opportunity to work with some excellent players because I know that in this game to become a good manager, you need good players.”

Back training just over a week, McCarthy is busy assembling a squad but is happy with the backroom staff he has secured.

“At the moment, it’s silly season in terms of signing players. Every manager is always looking to bring in three or four new players and I’m no different. To be fair, in the past, I think I’ve recruited well and the players who worked under me always seem to enjoy it. I have a few lads in mind and if I can get them to sign with us, they’ll be great for the club."

He previously worked with Carrigaline while Greg O’Halloran was manager and Paddy O’Keefe the assistant.

"To be honest, it was more just giving a hand to the lads. They were fantastic! I helped out with training and warm-ups on match days. We got promoted from the First Division and won a Beamish Cup as well."

He then moved to the Cobh Ramblers U17s when he was only 23 and the team had only won two games in the previous campaign.

"I was fairly nervous about how it would go for me. In the end, we had a fantastic season. We lost out on the play-offs by goal difference to Shamrock Rovers, so we went into the Shield."

Dylan O'Flaherty, Carrigaline Utd, battles David Tobin, Wilton Utd, last season Picture: Jim Coughlan.

They won the Shield, beating Bray Wanderers 1-0 after extra time, and he stepped up to the U19s before accepting a coaching job in New York.

"What a disaster that was! I couldn’t wait to get home. However, I know if I didn’t do it I’d have always been thinking what if? You live and learn I suppose.

“When I got back from New York, Stephen Henderson met me to ask would I be interested in coaching the Cobh senior team. I happily accepted and I spent a few months with the seniors before getting offered the U19s job again."

After that, he went to the St Mary’s seniors to work with Ray 'Chalky' Murphy after they were relegated from Premier.

"Ray did a great job with recruiting players. Adam Crowley, Nathan Broderick and Eoin Murphy all came from Cobh U19s as well. We had a fantastic season! We won the League on the last day of the season down in Carrigaline with a last-minute penalty. There are some fantastic people involved in the club."

Then he switched to Rockmount for three seasons.

"They were incredible. What I’ve learned in my three seasons with Rockmount will stand to me for the rest of my life."

Leaving Rockmount was an incredibly tough decision to make.

"The main factor behind it was that I just wanted to stand on my own two feet and become a manager.

"The biggest learning for me was the dressing room. Four lads that stand out a mile are Brendan O Connell, Ken Hoey, Jason Sexton and Hughie Donovan. Honestly, what I’ve learned from these four players, no coaching badge could ever teach you.

"I’d especially like to thank Billy Cronin. Billy gave me an opportunity to coach in one of the biggest clubs in the country during a time when a lot of people had question marks about me. He has been fantastic to me and I'll never forget it."

His coaching team this season will be Lenny Walker (assistant), Greg O'Halloran and Eoghan Maguire (coaches) and Ian Bennis (goalkeeping coach).

"I'm hoping to bring one more person in before the season starts. I was delighted to get all these lads on my coaching team. I think it’s an excellent setup with great experience.

“In the past few seasons, Carrigaline have been one of the most organised, hard-working teams in the League. You never got an easy game against them in Ballea Park. Last season, a few things seemed to change and they had some key players injured. I think they’d admit that it was a poor season for them.

“The main thing is to bring back is a bit of confidence. Honestly, I’m really happy with the players who are down there. It’s just up to us now as a coaching team to get the players fit and organised again. I think if we can do that then their abilities will take us the rest of the way.”