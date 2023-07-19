Business League: Picking the best 11 to star on the local soccer scene

IN over 43 years of involvement with the Cork Business and Shipping League as a player, referee and administrator, I’ve had the unique opportunity to view at first-hand the varied array of talent who paraded their skills in the league throughout those years.

And so, after much deliberation, I’ve picked my best 11 from those who impressed me most. Having played alongside some, opposed others, refereed more and reported on the recent past and present on even more, I’m spoiled for choice and honoured to have been in their presence. So, here goes in the tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation.

GOALKEEPER:

Nominations: Peter Gregson (CIE Ath), Tom Archer (Postal Workers), Liam O’Callaghan (Roches Stores), Aidan Holland (Cork Airport), Derek Barns (Liebert), Paudie Morris (Marlboro Trust), Cian Hammond (Satellite Taxis).

Hard to leave anyone out but CIE’s Peter Gregson gets the nod for his all-round ability with multi-medallist Tom Archer a close second. Of the more recent candidates, Cork Airport’s Aidan Holland and Marlboro Trust’s Paudie Morris were the cornerstones of their club’s trophy successes.

Peter Gregson (CIE Ath)

FULL-BACKS:

Nominations: Dan Healy (OLH Utd), Connie O’Callaghan, John McGrath and Brian Newman (Postal Workers), Davie O’Mahony (Youghal Yarns), Kieran Falvey (Cork Examiner), Chris McCarthy (CIE Ath), Robert Susek (Cork Eagles/Co Council), Brian Gilhooley (Marlboro Trust).

On the right side, the choice goes to Marlboro Trust’s Brian Gilhooley whose consistency often might have gone unnoticed as his club racked up a succession of trophies over a 10-year period between 2006 and 2016. A superb reader of the game whose opposing striker was seldom able to shine while in his vicinity.

Business League: CIE Athletic's Pat Downey, right, takes on Jim Lynam (Roches Stores) during the Byrne Cup semi-final in 1988. Picture: Tony Noonan

A selection packed with talent who would have come to the fore in any era. Postal’s John McGrath is undoubtedly the best left-footed player I played against who not alone could defend was also able to get forward and pick out a telling pass. His ability to covert from the penalty spot with unerring accuracy was an added bonus and comes in at left-back.

Brian Gilhooley (Marlboro Trust) and John McGrath (Postal Workers).

CENTRE-BACKS:

Nominations: Harry Speight (Byrnes), Davie Desmond and Noel Kelleher (CIE Ath), Finbarr O’Brien and Jim Cummins (Roches Stores), Paudie O’Brien (OLH Utd), Rory O’Connor (Cara Partners), Billy Mulcahy (AIB), John Hayes (Liebert/Aer Lingus/ Roches Stores/Kilcully Decking/Co Council), Kevin O’Shea (MCM), Gavin Quinlan (Cork Plastics/Roches Stores), Michael Meighan (Cork Airport/EMC), Cathal Doherty (UCC Utd), Craig Keegan (Doolan’s Cow).

I have had the opportunity to play against the majority and alongside two of the nominations during my 14-year tenure with Roches Stores. All are born leaders in their own right with all automatic choices in their own club’s greatest 11. But for sheer class and dependability, the outstanding pair remain as they had been in the league’s 50th- and 70th-anniversary selections, CIE’s Noel Kelleher and Harry Speight of Byrnes who is given the honour of being captain.

Noel Kelleher (CIE Ath) and Harry Speight (Byrnes).

MIDFIELD:

Nominations: Denis Crowley (Youghal Yarns), Sean Hanafin (Liebert), Pat Lester (Postal Workers), Eamonn Godfrey (Bank of Ireland), Niall Abbott (Cara Partners), Danny O’Donoghue (Anglers Sports Lounge/Mi Daza Rebels/Quinlan’s Bar), Tom Frawley (MCM/Marlboro Trust), Mark O’Riordan (Tile King), Darren Geraghty and Aaron Hennessy (Doolan’s Cow), Shane Dorgan (Satellite Taxis).

All the nominations would be worthy candidates for the three pivotal roles across the centre of the park. Having huge respect for all my choice for the centre goes to Tom Frawley for his outstanding performances over a 20-year period in which his pinpoint passing, heading ability and dead ball accuracy from free-kicks never deserted him.

He’s partnered on the right by former Doolan’s’ captain Darren Geraghty who was instrumental in leading his team to the double in 2016 and the first quadruple in 2017. Postal’s Pat Lester makes up the trio for his leadership and commanding presence throughout his club’s trophy domination in the '80s.

Darren Geraghty (Doolan’s Cow), Tom Frawley (MCM/Marlboro Trust), Pat Lester (Postal Workers).

STRIKERS:

Nominations: John Reid (Postal Workers), Alfie Davis (True Temper/CSO Celtic), Don Sheehan (Roches Stores), Martin Sugure and Roland Hegarty (Aer Lingus), Danny O’Leary (Bank of Ireland), Tom Tyrell (ESB), John O’Neill (Liebert/Roches Stores), Pat Downey (CIE Ath), Aidan O’Halloran (Naval Service), Leo Whelan (AIB), Jim Grogan (Garda), Don Bevan (Cork Examiner), Joe Monaghan (Marlboro Trust), Eric Montgomery (Marlboro Trust/ UCC Utd), Markus Gustavvson (Aesseal), Tony O’Reilly and Jamie Murphy (Doolan’s Cow).

A dazzling array of goal-scoring ability is evident in the above selection with everyone worthy of inclusion by virtue of their achievements with their clubs in finding the net.

CIE’S talisman Pat Downey gets the number nine shirt with record medallist John Reid coming in on the right and present-day record scorer Jamie Murphy of Doolan’s Cow edging out his partner Tony O’Reilly for the remaining spot on the left wing.

John Reid (Postal Workers), Pat Downey (CIE Ath), Jamie Murphy (Doolan’s Cow).

FINBARR BUCKLEY'S BUSINESS LEAGUE 11

Peter Gregson;

Brian Gilhooley, Noel Kelleher, Harry Speight (c), John McGrath;

Darren Geraghty, Tom Frawley, Pat Lester;

John Reid, Pat Downey, Jamie Murphy.

And lest we forget, the referees without whom there’d be no games: Derry Barrett, Kevin Coughlan, Barry Kearney, Paddy O’Mahony, Frank Hourigan, Connie Long, Tony Hennessy, Richie Murphy, Bertie Stark, and Damien O’Mahony.