Megan Connolly and Denise O'Sullivan ready for World Cup opener against Australia 

THE countdown is over and the Republic of Ireland will make their debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when they face Australia this Thursday in Sydney, with kick-off set for 11am Irish time.

Nine months on from when Denise O’Sullivan set up Amber Barrett to score the goal that qualified the team for the showpiece event Down Under, the Girls in Green will walk out at a sold-out Stadium Australia in front of 82,000 spectators.

Everything has been building to this since that night at Hampden Park, and now the moment has come for Vera Pauw and her players.

The big question surrounding the team before Thursday is the fitness of O’Sullivan as she was sent to the hospital last Friday over an injury picked up in a suspended friendly with Colombia.

Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The midfielder needed scans to rule out a fracture to her leg, and the diagnosis was bruising. O’Sullivan was kept in a protective boot as a precaution, and she returned to light training on Monday.

Pauw eased fears that the midfielder won’t be available for the game in a press conference earlier this week.

“The boot was only on to calm things down, not because she couldn’t walk,” she said.

She will see her stability and if she can run. There are really good hopes and Denise herself says there are really good hopes.”

The manager has insisted that Ireland have a Plan B if O’Sullivan is unable to play against Australia. This could be putting Megan Connolly in midfield instead of defence, a role that isn’t unfamiliar to the Turner's Cross native.

The game itself is unchartered waters for the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team as they have never before played at a major tournament.

Now they are making their debut, and they will be taking on an Australian team with aspirations of winning the World Cup.

CONFIDENT

The Matildas' confidence isn’t just because they convincingly beat France last week in a friendly. Australia have Sam Kerr, one of the biggest stars in women’s football.

She plays with Chelsea, and she made sure the club won the double by scoring the winning goal in the FA Women’s Cup final at Wembley last May. Kerr has been in London since 2020 and she made sure the Blues won a clean sweep of domestic honours in three years by scoring 90 goals.

The striker’s form isn’t just confined to club level, Kerr has 63 international goals in her personal record book.

While all attention will be on their talismanic striker, Australia’s Mary Fowler will have split allegiances.

Denise O’Sullivan. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The forward, who plays for Manchester City, was tempted to declare for Ireland a few years back as her father is from Dublin and her siblings once wore the green jersey at underage international level.

When Ireland played Australia in an international friendly and beat the Matildas back in 2021, Fowler was seen embracing with her grandfather from Ballymun at full-time.

The forward is one of the players to watch at the tournament, and there will be pressure on her to deliver as Australia are expected to challenge for the trophy as hosts.

The best the Matildas have done at a World Cup is the quarter-finals, and they could have matched that achievement at the last tournament but Norway beat them on penalties in the Round of 16.

Australia will want to win in order to boost their chances of topping the group and avoiding England in the next round.

While the Matildas battle their own weight of expectation and ambition, Ireland have a free shot at making history.