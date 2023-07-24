Muskerry JAFC throws in this week with intriguing encounters

THE 2023 Ross Oil JAFC gets underway this Thursday with two intriguing games from Group 1, both throwing in at 7.30pm. Two teams fancied to reach the business end of the championship this season lock horns as Inniscarra and Grenagh meet in Donoughmore. Inniscarra reached the semi-final of the championship last year where Aghinagh won after extra-time. Scarra had a solid league campaign, finishing third in Division 1 and that was despite missing many key players.

Grenagh come into the championship with optimism with a nice mix of youth and experience. The team in blue and yellow reached the last eight last year and had an impressive 2023 league as they finished second in Division 1. Canovee did prove too strong for them in the league final, winning by six points, but Grenagh would have taken positives from that match.

Last year’s Mid-Cork and County JFBC winners Blarney face Donoughmore in Ballincollig. Blarney had a very impressive 2022 season but it will be interesting how they manage the dual mandate this year. Blarney’s historic Junior B football championship campaign started a week after their hurlers championship season ended. Donoughmore have underachieved in recent years. The 2011 Mid-Cork championship success was expected to be a start of a great period in the clubs history. Donoughmore failed to get out of the group last year and will be targeting a top two finish place in the coming weeks. League form was nothing to write home about as they suffered relegation finishing second from bottom of Division 1 but this is the time to deliver.

On Friday evening in Carrigadrohid at 7.30pm, Kilmichael, who reached the last eight in 2022 meet Dripsey in a Group 2 encounter. Dripsey come into this one on the back of promotion from the Division 2 league.

On Saturday, the Mid-Cork championship favorites Canovee, fresh from winning the Division 1 league crown, take on Ballincollig’s second team in Kilmichael at 7.30pm from Group 2. Canovee will be expected to finish top of this group. It’s very difficult to predict Ballincollig’s line up, but one thing is for sure they will be competitive.

At the same time on Saturday, 2021 winners Aghinagh and Éire Óg’s second team face each other in Group C. Aghinagh were denied back-to-back divisional titles last year after defeat to Kilmurry and the expectation is that they will have a say in the destination of the title in 2023. Éire Óg have always the potential to do well in this particular championship and they will undoubtedly give the Rusheen based team a stern test in Donoughmore.

Liam Twohig will be key to Aghinagh's chances of winning the 2023 Muskerry JAFC.

There is just one game on Sunday, which comes from Group C. An improving Clondrohid team face Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh’s reserves in Ballyvourney at 12 noon. This is a crucial game for both given the difficulty of the remaining two games in the group.