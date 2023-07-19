Premier SHC: managers casting second spells

They say you should never go back – but when it comes to management in Cork, there are more than a few notable examples.

Perhaps that is why, among the managers of the 12 teams in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC, those in a second or subsequent stint outnumber the first-timers.

At county level, Justin McCarthy and Johnny Clifford led Cork to All-Ireland hurling titles having returned to the job, while it’s often forgotten that Billy Morgan was over the football team in 1981 and so his All-Ireland wins of 1989 and 1990 were technically his second spell.

Third time around, Morgan led Cork to the 2007 All-Ireland final, laying the foundations for what followed, while Jimmy Barry-Murphy (2013) and Kieran Kingston (2021) had appearances in the decider in their second spells.

It’s a phenomenon that isn’t even confined to GAA on Leeside – Cork City have won the league three times and in the first two of those, 1993 and 2005, Noel O’Mahony and Damien Richardson respectively were completing unfinished business from the first time around. Equally, Declan Kidney guided Munster to the promised land of European glory in 2006 and 2008 after having some time away from the province.

At club level, it’s perhaps a bit more understandable that the same names come to the surface every few years or so, especially for those who opt not to go for outside managers. Even so, seven of the dozen clubs in the top tier have managers who have previously had at least one turn on the merry-go-round.

Since 2010, four clubs have won the Seán Óg Murphy Cup and Midleton are the only member of that quartet to have a first-time manager – Michael Keohane, who was part of the backroom team when the Magpies came out on top in 2021.

Last year’s champions St Finbarr’s were guided by Ger Cunningham, who had previously been in charge in 2007 and 2008, while Richie Kelleher is back in charge of Glen Rovers, whom he led to the county title in 2015 and 2016. Another returning strand with the Glen is the fact that coach Ian Lynam, who held a similar role for those wins, was the manager as the northsiders reached the finals of 2010 and 2021.

When Blackrock made it to last year’s final, Jamie Harrington was one of Louis Mulqueen’s selectors and, upon the departure of the Clare native, Harrington was the man to step up to the top job. He had previously held it in 2009.

The Rockies had another final appearance this year, losing out to Sarsfields in last Friday week’s RedFM Hurling League Division 1 decider. The person in charge as Sars took the silverware was John Crowley, back in situ this year having been manager when the Riverstown club came out on top in 2010.

Bryan Sweeney and Dave Colbert are a double act with a very successful track record in Fr O’Neills. After a raft of underage wins, they combined for victory in the last ‘old’ Premier IHC in 2019. Having stepped down following defeat in the 2010 senior A final to Charleville, they returned last year and helped the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge club to make the step up to the premier senior grade.

Another club that have battled hard to make it to the top tier are Kanturk. In 2017, they won the PIHC, going all the way to Munster and All-Ireland glory, with Donagh Duane in charge. The Duhallow side were unlucky to slip down to senior A when the championships were restructured but won the SAHC in 2021 to climb back up. Duane was a selector then and last year and is coach now, with Tom Walsh – another with multiple tours of duty under his belt – as the manager.

Leaving everyone else in the shade though is Martin Bowen, manager of Erin’s Own when they reached the final in 2016, losing as the Glen went back-to-back. That was his third stint in charge of the Glounthaune side, having begun in 2004 for three years and then returning in 2010. Stepping down at the end of 2017, he returned for his fourth term in 2020.

Elsewhere, former Limerick hurler Mark Foley remains in charge of Charleville, having done good work at premier senior since taking over for 2021 and Glen O’Callaghan is the Bishopstown manager.

aDenis O’Riordan has stepped up from selector to manager at Douglas while last year’s semi-finalists Newtownshandrum are piloted by a management team of Gerdy O’Mahony, Alan G O’Brien, Paul Morrissey and Philip Noonan.