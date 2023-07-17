Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 11:35

High hopes Denise O'Sullivan will be fit to face Australia 

The Cork woman was walking unaided as the team prepared for Thursday's game with Australia
Denise O'Sullivan during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Fallon

CORK'S Denise O’Sullivan seems certain to shake off a late injury and take her place in Thursday’s historic World Cup opener before 81,500.

The prospect of the Irish midfield operating without their 102-times capped maestro for the meeting with co-hosts Australia became real when she was hospitalised on Friday following a stamp by Colombia’s Lorena Bedoya.

That peaked a feisty opening 20 minutes, prompting Ireland boss Vera Pauw to request a premature end to the behind-closed-doors training match.

X-rays thankfully showed no fracture of O’Sullivan’s leg, yet the sight of her donning a protective boot and handling a crutch for support on Saturday placed her availability in jeopardy.

Pauw’s reliance on the first 48 hours to determine her recovery proved prescient, for on Monday the Cork woman was walking unaided around the team’s Emporium Hotel in Brisbane’s South Bank just as the Dutch native was providing an update to media.

Barring a setback at training, the first session of which is underway this Monday morning, the 29-year-old will slot into her customary midfield role for Ireland’s first-ever major tournament fixture.

“The boot was only on to calm things down, not because she couldn’t walk,” said Pauw.

“She will see her stability and if she can run. There are really good hopes and Denise herself says there are really good hopes.”

