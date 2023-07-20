Aghada And Fr O'Neill's Just A Game Away From Football Final 

AGHADA and Fr O'Neill's are in the box seats in the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors East Cork junior 'A' football championship following the conclusion of the round robin games over the weekend.

Both sides finished their respective campaigns with three wins from three matches which saw them go into the opposite side of the draw in the penultimate round.

The other group winners - Midleton, who lost their final game to Castlemartyr on Sunday, now join Lisgoold, Bride Rovers and Carraig na bhFear in the draw for the quarter finals.

There was excitement aplenty on Sunday with some tight games and issues on the line going into the final stages of a number of matches.

In group 1, Castlemartyr produced their best football of the season in the 0-13 to 0-8 win over Midleton in Dungourney.

Castlemartyr's Jack McGann seen here in hurling action during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC at Ballynoe played well in their football win over Midleton.

Jack McGann was in top scoring form as the reds led 0-10 to 0-4 at the interval and with the returning Barra O'Tuama marshalling the defence superbly, last year's beaten finalists withstood the best efforts of Midleton's attempted comeback.

However, the result didn't prove enough for Castlemartyr to survive as Bride Rovers edged out Youghal by 3-10 to 1-13 later in the day to also reach four points and advance on scoring difference.

Youghal, who were understrength on the night, lined out with Cork senior hurling selector Brendan Coleman answering an emergency comeback call to guard the goal.

Rovers led 2-5 to 1-6 at the mid way point and extended their lead to six points soon after. But Youghal battled bravely, missed a number of goal chances and kept the pressure on right to the end.

Defeat by three points was enough to save them from relegation play off - having finished on the same points difference (-7) as group 2 basement side Glenbower Rovers, Youghal survived by virtue of scoring one point more.

As for group 2, issues had been decided prior to the weekend with Aghada being joined by runners up Lisgoold in the knockout stages, Cloyne being eliminated and Glenbower now preparing for that play off.

Group 3 saw Fr O'Neill's consolidate their position on Sunday evening with a straight forward 1-14 to 0-4 win over an Erin's Own team who finished pointless and now play that do or die game against Glenbower to preserve their top flight status.

O'Neill's took control from the off in Sunday's encounter in Castlemartyr - Jason Hankard and Bill Dunne had fired over early points before Kevin O'Sullivan netted with a really smart finish on 12 minutes.

Hankard, Tom Millerick and Brian Coleman were amongst the scorers thereafter as the winners advanced to lead by 1-9 to 0-1 at the interval. The second half produced little to stir the modest gathering.

In the same group first half goals by Tadgh O'Donoghue and James Forde (rebound from a saved penalty) helped Carraig na bhFear progress as runners up as they overcame Carrigtwohill in Glenville on Sunday morning by 2-9 to 0-10.

Reduced to fourteen men in the second half due to a straight red, Carraig na bhFear were grateful for the bench impact of Cormac Murphy and Paul O'Keeffe who notched four points between them.

The winners had suffered defeat to Fr O'Neill's in their opening match but have now bounced back with two wins on the spin.