Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 17:54

Rice brace leads Inniscarra over the line in the Muskerry Division 1 hurling league

Barry O'Mahony

INNISCARRA won the Cumnor Construction Muskerry Division 1 Hurling title recently following a 0-17 to 1-12 win over Grenagh in the final played at Blarney. 

This was somewhat of a surprise for many people given it was Inniscarra’s second team beating a Grenagh side, who have made great strides in recent years including making the Mid-Cork championship final last season losing narrowly to a strong Ballinora team. 

But, despite just two points separating the teams at the end, the team in blue and white deserved the victory and in the process denied Grenagh a second consecutive league crown. 

Inniscarra are now a senior club and have plenty of players available including some talented youngsters that have won trophies coming up through the underage ranks.

David Coleman was accurate from frees for Grenagh throughout. 

The absence of seven players including young gems Ted Twomey and Seán Joyce, certainly was a blow for Grenagh but they will be still disappointed with how the encounter panned out for them. 

Grenagh did lead 0-3 to 0-2 after 13 minutes but in a nip and tuck first-half with teams exchanging scores on a frequent basis, Scarra held a one point advantage at half-time, 0-7 to 0-6. 

The first ten minutes of the new half followed the same pattern of the opening 30 minutes with no quarter asked or given.

Inniscarra led by a point 0-11 to 0-10 after 40 minutes. Despite very little separating the teams, Inniscarra looked the more likely to take the silverware. They had the experience and the bench press to get over the line. 

The introduction of James Murphy at half-time helped the team in blue and white gain superiority in the forward line, while the accuracy of Kieran Rice from frees made all the difference. 

The experienced campaigner finished up with thirteen points, ten coming from placed balls. 

Despite a Grenagh goal from the penalty spot converted expertly by Kelvin Cummins to level the game, 0-15 to 1-12 with five minutes remaining, the momentum was still with Inniscarra and two late Rice frees nudged them over the line.

As mentioned above, Grenagh won the league title last season and it no doubt gave them a lot of confidence heading into the championship. It will be interesting what this win does for the men from Ballyanly. 

They won the Mid-Cork championship title back in 2020 and reached the decider the following year but lost to Ballinora and lost the semi-final in 2022 to the same opposition. 

It’s no surprise Scarra are one of the fancied sides once again this year.

Grenagh will be disappointed but they will no doubt bounce back and go again as they aim to go one better than last year after losing out to a strong Ballinora outfit in the Mid-Cork championship decider.

