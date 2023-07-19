Anna Caplice: U20 Rugby World Cup tournament is a great idea for the development of the players

AS the young Irish players who made the U20 Rugby World Cup final packed their bags to head for home after a hugely physical and challenging final against a fantastic French side, there was no doubt a huge tide of emotions to deal with.

Any world cup trip is hugely demanding and the environment can challenge you in many ways.

What this group of young men has been through in the last few weeks and how they responded has been nothing short of remarkable. When teams embark on such a journey it’s very easy to forget about the outside world.

You give every ounce of yourself to your team and the cause, so often it’s even hard to believe that life continues as normal on the outside.

To have your world completely rocked by tragedies of passing schoolmates and a parent of a member of the squad, yet still go on to reach a world cup final, is an unimaginable feat.

They are outstanding young players who will bring bright days for the future of Irish rugby.

It’s a fantastic idea - an annual Rugby World Cup for youth players.

The U20 age limit means that the window of opportunity for appearing at this tournament is very small.

Ireland vs France

The players lucky enough to be selected might only get one shot at it. Even luckier again are the players who have made the team ahead of their time and get another roll of the dice next summer. What a privilege.

Many a player has sat on the grass in the immediate moments after heart-breaking defeat and has thought to themself “4 more years”.

There are obvious clever marketing opportunities for the sport through this yearly tournament.

Fans get the opportunity to see and get to know the up and coming big names in world rugby.

Players get the chance to build their own profile and work with agents and sponsors.

For many of the U20 players they will never get to fulfil their dreams of playing professional rugby so they need to make the most of the opportunity while it's in their hands.

The players that do succeed in remaining as professional players for the rest of their rugby careers are the ones that benefit most from going to a world cup as a young player.

The value of arriving at a world cup as a senior player having lived through it before cannot be underestimated.

Even before you get on any plane to whichever host country it may be, the preparation is massive.

Your lungs and limbs will never hurt more. You will compete every day with the boys or girls on either side of you. Competing while working as a team - that’s a tough paradox.

When players get to the world cup it’s not like any other tournament. Sure the U20’s 6 Nations is good preparation for a High Performance environment, but the concentrated nature of a RWC is different.

Almost every minute of every day is planned for up to a month or longer. You have to live by and constantly check the schedule.

It can be pretty unnerving when it gets a little too quiet and all of a sudden you whip out your phone to check the schedule for the hundredth time to make sure you haven’t misread the time of the meeting or confused Tuesday with Wednesday.

The day revolves around mealtimes. Nutrition can also be difficult to nail. Depending on your role in the match day squad, your nutritional requirements will change, meaning you might not be reaching for the same amount of spuds as your buddy.

Ireland vs France

It was something I struggled with at the Rugby World Cup in 2017. I kept forgetting to check the traffic light system in place for determining what I should have been putting on my plate.

I noticed I was getting heavier instead of maintaining the weight I had worked hard to achieve approaching the tournament. An amateur mistake.

You also learn about your own sleeping habits and those of your teammates. Who can tolerate the snorers and who can’t.

Who gets up during the night and who reads until late. You have to get this right.

You learn how best to spend your down time. Often it can be tempting for players to run off into town to do a bit of shopping or sightseeing, only to find that the next day your body hasn’t appreciated it one bit and it was rest you needed instead.

Players learn and practise even the most seemingly mundane of tasks, right down to how to pack your bags, dry your boots and pick your music playlist.

We have plenty of world cup action coming up over the next few months.

Hugely entertaining for us, hugely challenging to players. They deserve every bit of support we can muster.