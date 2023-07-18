Ballinascarthy and Marymount hoping to reap what they sow

Ballinascarthy GAA Club hope that a new innovative fundraising initiative can mirror the success they have enjoyed on the pitch of late.

Having lost the Carbery JAHC final in 2017 and 2018, ‘Bal’ managed to take the extra step to claim silverware in 2019 – their first time winning the divisional hurling title since 2000. They managed to claim victory again in 2021 and retained the cup last year, earning themselves a spot in Division 7 of the newly reformatted RedFM Hurling League for 2023, finishing fifth.

They will be gunning for the three in a row this year, a feat last achieved in Carbery from 1964-66 by Courcey Rovers – the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee club moved to Carrigdhoun in the mid-70s – while football is given equal attention in Bal, with the club reaching the Carbery JAFC final in 2019.

Off the field, the club is undertaking a new venture in association with Marymount Hospice. Anybody who has ever passed through Ballinascarthy village between Clonakilty and Bandon on the N71 will have almost certainly glanced at Dineen’s Field, which will be soon be a sea of yellow as sunflowers – the symbol of the Hospice movement – begin to sprout. They have been planted as the central part of the fundraiser, with donors able to choose a flower to bring home with them and leave money in an ‘honesty box’ on-site or donate online.

The idea was the brain-child of Ballinascarthy club member Michael Ryan, in the wake of something similar he came across last year after helping to raise more than €140,000 thanks to a tractor run.

“Basically, I’ve done a lot of fundraising over the years, through tractor runs and vintage days, things like that,” he says.

“This is a brand-new idea. Last year, we drove tractors from Mizen Head to Malin Head for charity – the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Temple Street Children’s Hospital – and we were on our way to present the cheques. On that trip I called to a friend of mine in north county Dublin, who’d be a big tillage farmer.

“He said to me that they were undertaking a new venture for a fundraiser: they were planting two acres of sunflowers out behind Dublin Airport, they had an honesty box at the gate and people were coming every day.

“I came home with the idea and there was a meeting earlier on this year about raising funds for the GAA club and for charity.

“I said, ‘Lads, I have an idea but it’s going to be very new and people mightn’t be familiar with it,’ but it went from there, thankfully.”

Michael Ryan, one of those behind the fundraiser, taking part in the Ahiohill Tractor Run on his immaculate David Brown 990. Picture: David Patterson

Cancer is something that affects everybody, which is why such fundraisers tend to generate plenty goodwill and support.

“Unfortunately, that’s the reality,” Ryan says.

“It’s in every community and every family. We all have close friends and relatives that have been affected and have availed of the services of these places.

“It’s a really new idea and so we have no idea of the amount that will be raised, so from the club’s point of view there is nothing earmarked until we have a better indication as to what will be generated.

“I know how much was raised in Dublin but that was a bigger field, with a bigger catchment area, so it’s just a case of waiting and seeing.”

As with almost all GAA club activity, bringing things to this point has been a group effort and Ryan is keen to express gratitude for those who have got involved. From now, spreading the word far and wide is the objective.

“It would be important to thank all of the people that have put their shoulder to the wheel so far,” he says.

“It has been a real community effort. Dineen’s Field is basically where everything has happened in Ballinascarthy over the last 50 years, just beside the parish hall on the edge of the main road.

“Any field day or anything, happened in that field. We’re very grateful to have been given the use of the field for this fundraiser and we’re hopeful that people will buy into it and make it a success.”

Donations can be made at : https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/SunflowersMarymount-BallinascarthyGAA