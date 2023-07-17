Shane Ronayne: Cork will need to improve when they face Dublin

Cork are through to the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship semi-final after their win over Armagh on Saturday by 0-14 to 2-6.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne was delighted with the result but also said they will need to improve on this display in the semi-final.

“It was tough out there today and we didn’t play the way we thought we would or hoped, but a lot of that is down to Armagh to be fair especially when they didn’t have midfielder Aimee Mackin,” said Shane.

“We’re delighted with the win because we played a great game against Mayo last year and lost at this stage. We won ugly today and sometimes that’s just what you have to do at this stage of the season. It’s just about winning.

SCRAPPY

“We’re delighted to get out of here with the win, we were disappointed with our use of the ball in the first half, we gave it away easily and turnovers were very high.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

“Twice we went two points up and they went straight down the pitch and scored and that was disappointing. It’s things like that we have to work on ahead of the semi-final. Their goals were a bit scrappy and not a lot we could have done about the way the ball broke.

“We said at half time we couldn’t go down the road beaten. We felt like we had a bigger performance in us and in fairness in the second half even when Doireann went off I thought we played very well.

“Even with just 14 players, I thought we controlled the game and the subs also made a huge difference.

I said that all year, the bench and who comes on is every bit as important as those who start.

“Katie Quirke came on and was brilliant, she’s been able to do nothing there really for the past three or four weeks with a bad calf injury. Aoife Healy hasn’t played a lot of football and is a young kid did and well when she came on, so look we’re delighted with them. It’s just about winning at this stage.

“This time last year we were knocked out by a couple of points so we know how Armagh feel, we’re just delighted we won it. We need to be better the next day out and it doesn’t matter who we are playing we need to up our performance again from today

“But we’re looking forward to the semi and playing in Thurles in what we know will be another tough game,” concluded Shane.

They now face Dublin in the semi-final.