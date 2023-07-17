Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 09:41

Shane Ronayne: Cork will need to improve when they face Dublin

Ladies footballers are through to the last four after grinding out a victory away to Armagh
Shane Ronayne: Cork will need to improve when they face Dublin

Daire Kiely of Cork in action against Emily Druse of Armagh. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

Cork are through to the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship semi-final after their win over Armagh on Saturday by 0-14 to 2-6.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne was delighted with the result but also said they will need to improve on this display in the semi-final.

“It was tough out there today and we didn’t play the way we thought we would or hoped, but a lot of that is down to Armagh to be fair especially when they didn’t have midfielder Aimee Mackin,” said Shane.

“We’re delighted with the win because we played a great game against Mayo last year and lost at this stage. We won ugly today and sometimes that’s just what you have to do at this stage of the season. It’s just about winning.

SCRAPPY

“We’re delighted to get out of here with the win, we were disappointed with our use of the ball in the first half, we gave it away easily and turnovers were very high.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Cork manager Shane Ronayne. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

“Twice we went two points up and they went straight down the pitch and scored and that was disappointing. It’s things like that we have to work on ahead of the semi-final. Their goals were a bit scrappy and not a lot we could have done about the way the ball broke.

“We said at half time we couldn’t go down the road beaten. We felt like we had a bigger performance in us and in fairness in the second half even when Doireann went off I thought we played very well.

“Even with just 14 players, I thought we controlled the game and the subs also made a huge difference.

I said that all year, the bench and who comes on is every bit as important as those who start.

“Katie Quirke came on and was brilliant, she’s been able to do nothing there really for the past three or four weeks with a bad calf injury. Aoife Healy hasn’t played a lot of football and is a young kid did and well when she came on, so look we’re delighted with them. It’s just about winning at this stage.

“This time last year we were knocked out by a couple of points so we know how Armagh feel, we’re just delighted we won it. We need to be better the next day out and it doesn’t matter who we are playing we need to up our performance again from today

“But we’re looking forward to the semi and playing in Thurles in what we know will be another tough game,” concluded Shane.

They now face Dublin in the semi-final.

More in this section

St Finbarr's lift Junior 3 League title after extra time cracker with Blackrock St Finbarr's lift Junior 3 League title after extra time cracker with Blackrock
Canovee capture the Muskerry Division 1 League against Grenagh Canovee capture the Muskerry Division 1 League against Grenagh
Josh Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Jack Crowley 6/9/2022 Huge Munster rugby game confirmed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February
#ladies football
European Athletics U23 Championships

Cobh's Sophie O'Sullivan confirms her potential by winning European gold

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more