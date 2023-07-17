What next for Cork City under new owner Dermot Usher with relegation still looming

SEVEN months on from when FORAS members voted to sell Cork City to Dermot Usher, and the arms race in the League of Ireland has intensified.

The supporters group voted overwhelmingly in favour of the motion last December, and this was ratified by the FAI before the season officially started in February. Unknowingly, this was the midway point of a year that would see a number of League of Ireland clubs come under new ownership.

Shelbourne have recently been taken over by Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı.

New Shelbourne chairman Acun Illicali. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

The Turkish businessman had been interested in taking over a number of League of Ireland sides, and his money went to the north side of Dublin.

Drogheda United are also on the verge of receiving ‘significant’ investment from Trivela Group LLC, an American company that owns Walsall in England.

Last season, Waterford were taken over by Andy Pilley and twinned with his other club, Fleetwood Town in England.

The winds of change also went to the west coast as the Comer Brothers became majority shareholders of Galway United in 2022 after a motion was passed by the club’s members.

While all of this going on, the reason for the league’s new lease of life in the eyes of investors has been called into question.

Is it about success?

The need to win trophies and play in Europe?

The truth is rather complicated, given the current economic climate that involves rising costs and the state of European football after Brexit.

The United Kingdom leaving the EU has transformed how football works on the continent.

Players now have to wait until they are over the age of 18 to transfer to a club in the United Kingdom, and this ended the long-standing practise of 16-year-olds moving to academies across the Channel.

The holding companies behind clubs are now taking shares in clubs around the continent and that will allow them to keep young talent at an affiliate team, and they will transfer once they turn 18.

Manchester City have perfected this method with the Premier League side the centre of a complex network that has links with scores of teams around the world. They all operate under the ‘City Football Group’ banner and some of it has teams in New York City and Melbourne.

This model has proved successful as their team in England just won the treble, and the 2021 MLS champions played in the Big Apple.

Red Bull are in a similar position, and two of their clubs even played each other during the group stages of the 2018-19 Europa League.

Closer to home, Eagle Football Holdings has shares in Crystal Palace, Lyon, the Brazilian side Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek. Cork’s Jake O’Brien benefited from that system last year as he was sent on loan to the Belgian club from Palace.

This was his first taste of regular first-team football in at an elite level, as the defender previously lined out in EFL League Two. O’Brien was sent to Belgium after a summer with the Eagles’ first team, and now he is back at Selhurst Park ahead of the new Premier League season.

COMPLICATED

How multi-club systems operate is complicated, with the most simple form of co-existence is players going between two teams that have the same owner.

Hull City have already sent two players to Shelbourne, and Waterford regularly take players from Fleetwood. The Fishermen also acquired the services of Junior Quitirna and Phoenix Patterson from the Blues last winter, so it goes both ways.

It’s a developing concept that even UEFA are struggling to keep up with, as they had to investigate numerous Premier League clubs before they could start their European campaigns.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa were affected by this, and they were cleared to play. The ruling also stated that they cannot transfer players with their related clubs, and share player databases.

Cork City almost entered that ecosystem when FORAS members voted to sell the club to Grovemoor Limited, the owners of Preston North End.

The two clubs were well acquainted with business dealings by time the supporters made their decision in October 2020, and there were legitimate questions about what would the long term relationship would be.

That’s now confined to the history books, with the club in the sole ownership of Mr Usher. The future of Cork City as an independent institution is secured, with no questions of the club getting absorbed into a wider institution.

This is a success story unto itself as the arms race intensifies in the League of Ireland.

This isn’t where the new owner will be judged, but it is a victory as his vision of Cork City FC comes together.

From that blueprint, a Sporting Director and Head of Women’s Football has been appointed, and Turner’s Cross now has a scoreboard. It’s little things that will pay off in the long term, with a collective view of the club taken as opposed to a concentration of resources on the men’s first team.

It’s early days, but a win is a win in the current climate.