Historic day for St Oliver Plunkett’s footballers with hurling title on the line next

A historic day for St Oliver Plunkett’s on Saturday evening.

The West Cork outfit beat Ballyphehane in the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Junior B Football Championship decider at Páirc Uí Rinn. Plunkett’s defeated their opposition on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-9. Plunkett’s goalkeeper Brian Walsh was the hero when he converted a close-range free, a minute into injury time in what was a very enjoyable game of football.

The West Cork club were marginally the better team against a gallant Ballyphehane team, who threw the proverbial kitchen sink at their opposition deep in added time in search of a leveller, but they weren’t able to come up with anything.

The Plunkett’s coach is Noel Griffin, who won a county SFC medal with Clonakilty in 2009. The former Clare footballer was naturally delighted after the game in what is his first season with the Ahiohill club.

“Absolutely thrilled to have got over the line,” he says, “I thought we just about deserved the win in the end. We got off to an incredible start after 13 seconds with the goal from Pádraig Healy, but we didn’t push on after that.

"To be fair, Ballyphehane played very well against the wind in the first half and we were a small bit disappointed at the break having played with the wind and down a point.

We improved in the second half with every player putting the shoulder to the wheel."

Both teams played better against the wind, with Plunkett's netminder the difference with three super frees in the second half including the winner a minute into injury time. The winning score was naturally a pressure kick but Walsh delivered. Griffin has huge praise for the man between the sticks.

“The three frees Brian converted were very difficult considering we were playing against the wind and the occasion with the huge Plunkett’s supporters driving us on. There were a lot of nervous people around when he stepped up to take the free but I had total faith in him. Fair play to him, he has been around the block a while. A great club man."

GREAT BUZZ

The Kilrush native has enjoyed a very successful first season with the West Cork club and says this win is huge for the parish. Plunkett’s are in the Junior B hurling decider against Ballyclough this Saturday with the double firmly alive.

"The commitment in this group is unbelievable. The lads have been training since last November and I am so happy for everyone associated with the club. There was a great buzz in the build-up to the final, flags and bunting all over the parish.

"It had been a difficult few years for the club and this success is absolutely massive. Hopefully, the hurlers can complete the double on Saturday."