Sean T of Griffin United showed all his class to win the Senior draghunt in Douglas on Saturday.

It has been 10 years since this venue was used for an official association draghunt but credit to John O’Callaghan and David McSweeney for their work in organising a top class meet.

Credit must go to the farming community in this area for the use of their land that ensured it was a huge success.

Reports from the various vantage points suggested the hounds were driving the hunt at pace with conditions perfect on the day.

When the call went up the winner had a slender lead but on the race to the tape he showed incredible pace to run out a comfortable winner from the Aaron Freyne Clogheen trained Jamie’s Gem.

The ever consistent Blue Daisy and Blue Lad of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers filled third and fourth tickets for the husband and wife training partnership of Ken and Trina Long.

Shanakiel Harriers season has been a consistent one and their duo Northern Daisy and Captain James were the minor ticketing hounds.

The winning hound was running in the Senior grade for the first time after getting his fourth win in the Senior Maiden last week and to move up a grade and win on your debut is no mean feat.

For trainer John O’Sullivan it was a day to savour as he reflected on this memorable win as the son of Authority and Speculate looks a hound for the future.

Sean and John O'Sullivan with Sean T of Griffin United winner of the Senior draghunt at Douglas

“After we won the All-Ireland Puppy draghunt last season we knew Sean T had a bright future and although we would have liked to have come out of the Senior Maiden grade quicker a few niggling injuries hampered his progress,” he said.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt a tremendous late burst of speed from Calvin’s Lad of Mayfield saw him snatch victory from Tiger’s Boy from the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins Shanakiel Harriers kennel.

In another hood finish High Maintenance took third ticket ahead of the Shanakiel Harriers duo of Penny’s Girl and Northern Belle with the IHT hound Danganmore Drifter in sixth.

For the winning trainers Denis and Anthony Wall it was time to reflect on another battling performance from their hound with the latter summing up the mood in the camp.

“When you get a win from time to time there is always a huge buzz in our kennel.” he said.

In a complete change to usual draghunting programme Northern Hunt hosted a Sunday afternoon Puppy meeting at Fair Hill.

In a tight finish the honours went to the Michael Crowley Griffin United trained who crossed the tape ahead of Jamie’s Dream trained by Aaron Freyne of Clogheen.

In a blanket finish Knock’s Boy kennelmate of the winner filled third ticket with Not Now Ike, Hannah Banana and Eagle T concluding the ticketing hounds.

Douglas Senior:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 3. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Northern Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Northern Belle (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Danganmore Drifter (IHT).

Fair Hill Puppy:

1. Mountain Moonshine (Griffin United); 2. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 3. Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 4. Not Now Ike (Clogheen); 5. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 6. Eagle T (Griffin United).