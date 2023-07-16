Cavan reel in Cork in tight U16 All-Ireland final

Cork 0-12 Cavan 1-9

Cork and Cavan will have to do it all over again following a pulsating draw in the All-Ireland U16A LGFA final played in Bretland Park, Clara, Offaly on Sunday.

In front of a huge attendance, the Rebels led 0-10 to 0-7 with five minutes remaining of a closely-fought decider.

Mia Lynch landed a free before Kate Fegan popped up with the game’s only goal to edge Cavan in front, 1-8 to 0-10.

In an exciting finale, Cork’s Éabha O’Donovan and Ella Sheridan exchanged frees before O’Donovan forced a replay with the last kick of the game. Overall, the result was a fair reflection of a tight game.

Cavan began well and Mia Lynch opened the scoring with a terrific left-footed effort after 2 minutes. A tight opening quarter saw both teams spurn opportunities before Laura Walsh equalised and then converted a free to make it 0-2 to 0-1 in Cork’s favour.

Heavy showers made life difficult for both sides with Cavan kicking six wides and Cork missing three chances before the halftime whistle shrilled.

Cork improved during the second quarter however, Éabha O’Donovan scoring twice in succession before Caoimhe Horgan finished off a flowing move to edge the Rebels four ahead.

O’Donovan and Mia Lynch exchanged scores as Cork changed ends 0-6 to 0-3 in front.

Katie O’Meara got Cavan off the mark immediately after the restart. The Cavan corner-forward went within inches of goaling shortly after only to shoot wide from a tight angle.

O’Meara continued to torment Cork’s defence and reduced the deficit to a single point after 37 minutes.

Laura Walsh stopped the rot and notched a badly-needed score for Cork shortly after. Mia Lynch responded at the opposite end with a coolly converted free two minutes later.

Having to work hard for every opening, Éabha O’Donovan’s fourth score of the afternoon edged Cork 0-8 to 0-6 ahead after 46 minutes.

A converted O’Donovan free took Cork’s total to nine points with ten minutes remaining but Cavan responded as Kate Fegan was brought down and Mia Lynch converted the resulting free.

0-9 to 0-7 ahead with five minutes to go, Cork needed a score as Cavan’s attacks increased. Éabha O’Donovan provided the moment, scoring a terrific free to restore her side’s three-point advantage.

Admirably, Cavan kept purring forward and Mia Lynch’s sixth score, via a free, made it a two-point game heading into the closing minutes.

Then, a superb move ended with Kate Fegan evading a couple of Cork defenders and finding the bottom corner of the net.

Cavan’s fans erupted but Cork were not finished as an Éabha O’Donovan free three minutes into injury-time levelled matters 1-8 to 0-11.

Extra-time looked likely until Cavan’s Ella Sheridan converted a close-range free deep into injury time.

There was time for one more attack and Cork made full use of it as the excellent Éabha O’Donovan kicked her eighth point to earn the Rebels a draw, 0-12 to 1-9, and conclude a terrific final.

Scorers for Cork: É O’Donovan 0-8 (0-4 f), L Walsh 0-3 (0-1 f), C Horgan 0-1.

Cavan: M Lynch 0-6 (0-3 f), K Fegan 1-0, K O’Meara 0-2, E Sheridan 0-1 f.

CORK: A Toye; É Walsh, A Tobin, A O’Sullivan (captain); R Breen, M McRea, M Barrett; J Foskin, K McEntee; C Murphy, É O’Donovan, C Horgan; É Nagle, L Walsh, K Carey.

Subs: E Burns for C Horgan (ht), A Sheehan for É Nagle (53), K Ferns for C Murphy (56), S Barry for A O’Sullivan (60).

CAVAN: F Higgins; C Hegarty, C McDonnell, K Grigerenko; A Kennedy, K M Reilly (captain), C Crowe; E Mussi, L Miney; R Gilmartin, E Sheridan, K Fegan; M Lynch, C Clarke, K O’Meara.

Subs: K Cahill for C Hegarty (2, inj), N McCaffery for R Gilmartin (37), H McPhillips for K O’Meara (51).

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath).