Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 11:39

Knocknagree edge out Newmarket in gripping Ducon Cup decider

Full forward Denis O’Connor delivered a masterclass in finishing with a massive 1-12 haul including an important goal at the start of extra time that helped Knocknagree take their 10th title after incurring defeats in the previous two deciders.
Knocknagree edge out Newmarket in gripping Ducon Cup decider

Knocknagree, winners to the Ducon Cup following a victory over Newmarket. Picture John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Knocknagree 2-17

Newmarket 1-19 (aet) 

KNOCKNAGREE pulled out all the stops in extra time to stave off Newmarket in a rip-roaring Ducon Cup (Duhallow JAFL) Final played in Rockchapel.

Credit to both sides for delivering an absorbing contest in which the tempo never relented all through the 80 minutes. 

Full forward Denis O’Connor delivered a masterclass in finishing with a massive 1-12 haul including an important goal at the start of extra time that helped Knocknagree take their 10th title after incurring defeats in the previous two deciders.

This tussle packed with entertainment and had the pulses racing from start to finish that required extra time to determine a winner. And when it mattered, Knocknagree capitalized on decisive breaks to sway the outcome.

The perfect start for Newmarket, Daniel Culloty netting an early goal only for Knocknagree to respond with O’Connor ever accurate to trail 1-5 to 0-7 at the interval. 

Key substitutions added impetus to Knocknagree’s game on the restart, Anthony O’Connor blasting home a goal for his side to jump six points ahead.

Newmarket had it all to do only for Cork underage player Hugh O’Connor to chip away at the deficit with points to force parity at 1-13 apiece by the end of the hour. 

Into extra time, Knocknagree off to a flyer, Denis O’Connor netting for a 2-16 to 1-16 advantage Newmarket never gave up, points by Michael Lane and Hugh O’Connor narrowed the arrears to the minimum. 

It made for a hectic closing, Newmarket chased a win only for Knocknagree to defend superbly.

Noelle Mannix presents the Ducon Cup to Knocknagree captain James Dennehy in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, DuhallowJunior Board. Picture John Tarrant.
Noelle Mannix presents the Ducon Cup to Knocknagree captain James Dennehy in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, DuhallowJunior Board. Picture John Tarrant.

The win compensates for a narrow defeat for Knocknagree at the hands of the Dohenys in the Cork County Football League Division 3 Final.

Next up is Knocknagree’s third team facing Ballydesmond in the Duhallow Junior B Football League Final for the Nevin Cup over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Noelle Mannix presented the Ducon Cup to Knocknagree captain James Dennehy in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow Junior Board.

Scorers for Knocknagree: D R O’Connor 1-12 (0-7f), A O’Connor 1-1, D Mahoney, T O’Mahony, K Barry, M McSweeney 0-1 each.

Newmarket: H O’Connor 0-11 (0-9f), R O’Keeffe 0-4 (0-3f), D Culloty 1-0, D Norton, T J Bodie (f), T J Brosnan, M Lane 0-1 each.

KNOCKNAGREE: A O’Sullivan; D Mahoney, G O’Connor, A Sheehan, K Cronin, S Daly, C O’Connor; T O’Mahony, D O’Connor; S O’Connor, J Dennehy, T Long; T O’Connor, D R O’Connor, K Barry. 

Subs. A O’Connor for K Barry, M McSweeney for T Long, P O’Connor for S O’Connor, R O’Connor for A Sheehan.

NEWMARKET: S McAulliffe; M Browne, G Forde, D Norton; P Browne, T J Brosnan, B Daly; C Browne, T Murphy; T J Bodie, D Cottrell, P O’Sullivan; E Allen, D Culloty, H O’Connor. 

Subs. R O’Keeffe for E Allen, M Lane for P O’Sullivan, D J O’Sullivan for C Browne, T O’Keeffe for T J Bodie, C O’Sullivan for T Murphy, S Murphy for D Norton.

Referee: D O’Leary (Kiskeam).

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Colombia - Friendly Match Denise O'Sullivan injury update: Star midfielder battling to be fit for World Cup opener
Paddy McCarthy prepares to tap 14/7/2023 Ireland outclassed by France in second half of U20 World Cup final
Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Denise O'Sullivan injury update: Colombia respond after game with Ireland abandoned
#cork gaa
<p>Munster Rugby players Josh Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Jack Crowley at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Huge Munster rugby game confirmed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more