Knocknagree edge out Newmarket in gripping Ducon Cup decider

Knocknagree 2-17

Newmarket 1-19 (aet)

KNOCKNAGREE pulled out all the stops in extra time to stave off Newmarket in a rip-roaring Ducon Cup (Duhallow JAFL) Final played in Rockchapel.

Credit to both sides for delivering an absorbing contest in which the tempo never relented all through the 80 minutes.

Full forward Denis O’Connor delivered a masterclass in finishing with a massive 1-12 haul including an important goal at the start of extra time that helped Knocknagree take their 10th title after incurring defeats in the previous two deciders.

This tussle packed with entertainment and had the pulses racing from start to finish that required extra time to determine a winner. And when it mattered, Knocknagree capitalized on decisive breaks to sway the outcome.

The perfect start for Newmarket, Daniel Culloty netting an early goal only for Knocknagree to respond with O’Connor ever accurate to trail 1-5 to 0-7 at the interval.

Key substitutions added impetus to Knocknagree’s game on the restart, Anthony O’Connor blasting home a goal for his side to jump six points ahead.

Newmarket had it all to do only for Cork underage player Hugh O’Connor to chip away at the deficit with points to force parity at 1-13 apiece by the end of the hour.

Into extra time, Knocknagree off to a flyer, Denis O’Connor netting for a 2-16 to 1-16 advantage Newmarket never gave up, points by Michael Lane and Hugh O’Connor narrowed the arrears to the minimum.

It made for a hectic closing, Newmarket chased a win only for Knocknagree to defend superbly.

Noelle Mannix presents the Ducon Cup to Knocknagree captain James Dennehy in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, DuhallowJunior Board. Picture John Tarrant.

The win compensates for a narrow defeat for Knocknagree at the hands of the Dohenys in the Cork County Football League Division 3 Final.

Next up is Knocknagree’s third team facing Ballydesmond in the Duhallow Junior B Football League Final for the Nevin Cup over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Scorers for Knocknagree: D R O’Connor 1-12 (0-7f), A O’Connor 1-1, D Mahoney, T O’Mahony, K Barry, M McSweeney 0-1 each.

Newmarket: H O’Connor 0-11 (0-9f), R O’Keeffe 0-4 (0-3f), D Culloty 1-0, D Norton, T J Bodie (f), T J Brosnan, M Lane 0-1 each.

KNOCKNAGREE: A O’Sullivan; D Mahoney, G O’Connor, A Sheehan, K Cronin, S Daly, C O’Connor; T O’Mahony, D O’Connor; S O’Connor, J Dennehy, T Long; T O’Connor, D R O’Connor, K Barry.

Subs. A O’Connor for K Barry, M McSweeney for T Long, P O’Connor for S O’Connor, R O’Connor for A Sheehan.

NEWMARKET: S McAulliffe; M Browne, G Forde, D Norton; P Browne, T J Brosnan, B Daly; C Browne, T Murphy; T J Bodie, D Cottrell, P O’Sullivan; E Allen, D Culloty, H O’Connor.

Subs. R O’Keeffe for E Allen, M Lane for P O’Sullivan, D J O’Sullivan for C Browne, T O’Keeffe for T J Bodie, C O’Sullivan for T Murphy, S Murphy for D Norton.

Referee: D O’Leary (Kiskeam).