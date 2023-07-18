Cork City need to improve in remaining games if they are to get out of a relegation play-off

CORK CITY director of football Liam Buckley believes his players have to improve on their performance against Sligo Rovers in their remaining 12 league games if they are to get out of danger this season.

The Rebel Army were humbled by Sligo in their relegation clash on Saturday at the Showgrounds, losing 3-0, and Buckley is adamant his players must fight for every point they can in their remaining league games this season.

He said: “I didn’t see that result or perfromancing coming. I think it was a poor performance.

"We gave a couple of sloppy goals away. Sligo were better than us. We had to be better than we were to get something from the game. We are all disappointed.

"The second and third goals we conceded were poor goals to give away.

“We have a dozen games to go and we are still in the mix to try and get ourselves out of trouble.

"We have to pick ourselves up but we have to play better. I know I said that last week but we have to be better. We have brought in some players to help us do that.

"Rokas (Stanulevicius) came on in the game, and I thought he did really well. He will be a good addition to the group going forward. I will look to get in one or two more if I can.

"But in the meantime, we must make sure we apply ourselves as best as we can to make sure we give ourselves the best chance of getting out of the trouble that we are in.

"With the performance tonight, we just didn’t do ourselves justice and we gave them too much respect.

“The performance was no were near good enough to get a result out of the match. Sligo are a good side.

"They have a decent group of players but we have to be better. We have just got to regroup.

"We have a dozen games to go, and in every one of them we are going to have to fight tooth-and-nail to get what we can out of it.

“We have to earn the right to play in games. Teams aren’t going to just give it to you.

"It’s a difficult league and you can see that the way results have been throughout the league this season, they are all over the place. "There are still 36 points to play for and we have got to make sure we give a better account of ourselves than we did.

“It’s up to us, the staff, to regroup the players and get them to play better. We just aren’t reaching our levels that we can.

"We just need to regroup the whole thing.” City begin their FAI Cup journey on Friday away to Treaty United and Buckley’s side will not be taking the First Division side lightly.

“We have Treaty, who we will give the utmost respect to. I have no doubt they will be looking at us and thinking that because we are down the bottom end of the division, that they can give it a rattle and give it a go.

"Again from our end, we have to regroup and if we are going to progress we are going to have to be better than we were tonight.”