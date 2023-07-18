Christy O'Connor: Small margins swung a fascinating hurling season

BEFORE they shook hands at the end of the Tipperary-Waterford league game in Thurles back in March, Davy Fitzgerald and Liam Cahill were pointing their index finger in each other’s direction.

After clasping hands, they shared a few brief words, the gist of which from Fitzgerald appeared to be that their next meeting in the summer would provide an opportunity to settle some scores from that match. Cahill didn’t appear to say anything, only to smile with what Fitzgerald had to say.

It was only a league game, which Tipp won easily in the end, but there was always bound to be some tension around that match, especially with Cahill having managed Waterford over the previous three years.

Cahill had done a brilliant job but it ended poorly for him when Waterford failed to qualify from the round-robin in 2022. Waterford’s body language in their last match, when they were hammered by Clare in Ennis, seemed to suggest that the players had lost faith in Cahill and his project.

PIVOTAL

There were some heated words exchanged that night on the line in March, which angered Waterford, especially some of the players, all of which later contributed to, arguably, one of the most pivotal turning points in the 2023 hurling championship.

Limerick started the summer as overwhelming favourites to win the All-Ireland. Kilkenny began the championship as second favourites with many of the bookies. Limerick are still the favourites to win on Sunday in a final that wouldn’t have been too hard to predict back in April.

And yet, it could have all been so different only for the outcome of one of the most low-profile matches of the championship Tipperary-Waterford took its place at the end of the queue that day in late May behind Cork-Limerick, Kilkenny-Wexford, Dublin-Galway and Antrim-Westmeath.

Cork and Limerick were fighting to get into the top-three in Munster and stay alive in the championship. Dublin had an opportunity to reach the Leinster final, while Galway also needed to take care of business to make sure they got there.

Wexford were fighting for their survival in the Leinster championship. So were Antrim and Westmeath.

Where was any potential drama in Tipp-Waterford, which, in most people’s eyes, was just a dead rubber? After losing their first three matches, Waterford were already gone from the championship and were only playing for pride.

With Clare having already qualified for the Munster final, and with the early soundings that the final was to be played in Cork, there was already some talk of Clare and Tipperary discussions about that potential match-up taking place in Limerick.

And then everything changed. A week after drawing with Limerick, Tipp were completely flat and devoid of energy - and Waterford took full advantage of it.

Waterford were playing for pride but they were also playing for something more – they wanted payback, and to derail Cahill and Tipp’s season.

Fitzgerald threw a curveball at Tipp from the very start when playing goalkeeper Billy Nolan as a sweeper. Tipp didn’t know what hit them early on. They trailed by nine points in the first half. Waterford’s final winning margin of six points could have been far more.

Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan was very effective outfield as a sweeper against Tipp. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick suddenly went from third place into second in the group, which moved them into the Munster final. As well as reopening the door for Limerick into the pathway they craved, with just two more games to reach the All-Ireland final, it also opened up their four-week window of recovery and preparation ahead of an All-Ireland semi-final, if they were to win Munster, which they did.

A third place finish though, would have meant a totally different route; a preliminary quarter-final, an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway and an All-Ireland semi-final – possibly against Kilkenny - two weeks later.

Limerick may still have won those games but it certainly wouldn’t have been as straightforward as it was if Tipp had taken care of business against Waterford.

OPENED UP

It would have also completely opened up the pathway for Clare and Tipp on the other side, with one of them going straight to the All-Ireland semi-final after the Munster final. They could have met Limerick there again – especially if the defeated Munster finalists came through the All-Ireland quarter-final. But the whole championship would have had a totally different feel to it.

Going back even further, Limerick could have been gone out of the championship if there had been a two-point swing on the same afternoon in Munster in mid-May.

If Cork had beaten Clare and Tipperary had taken down Limerick (they drew), Limerick would have been gone out of the championship with a game to play, based on their head-to-head result with Clare.

Limerick were still scrapping for their survival a week later against Cork. A Cork win and a Tipp victory against Waterford at the same time would have eliminated the All-Ireland champions.

Over the last few years, there have been a number of occasions when the opposition have had chances to beat Limerick. But they’ve never taken that chance. Clare did beat them back in April but every game Limerick have played since was effectively a knockout match, which they’ve either won or drew.

It could have been all very different but Limerick have made sure that it wasn’t. The test now is to finish off the job and follow that narrative that everyone expected Limerick to write from the outset of the season.