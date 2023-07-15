Cork City well beaten by relegation rivals Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 3 Cork City 0

CORK City can have few complaints after a poor display against relegation rivals Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night, saw the Rebel Army’s fears of the drop increase.

The defeat means City remained rooted in the relegation play-off position, five points adrift of Drogheda United and a further point behind Sligo.

Although the game was played in difficult conditions, that cannot be used as an excuse for such a poor performance from City. In a match that meant so much, there was little fight in the City players as they were outplayed and overpowered by their opponents.

There were three changes to the City side that faced St Patrick’s Athletic last weekend. Out went Tiernan Brooks and Jonas Hakkinen, both of who missed the game through injury. City’s player of the month for June John O'Donovan was also absent, with Jimmy Corocran, Cian Coleman and Conor Drinan all coming into the starting 11. Recent signing Rokas Stanulevicius had to settle for a place among the City substitutes.

It was a bright start from the host as they imposed themselves in the game. Sligo were purposeful in possession and were aggressive in their press without the ball. City on the other hand, struggled to deal with Sligo’s aggression and were hesitant to close down their opponents out of possession.

Sligo almost took the lead inside two minutes when a weak crossfield pass from Coleman was intercepted by William Fitzgerald, and from the resulting play, Kailin Barlow forced Corcoran into making a save.

The wet and windy conditions at the Showgrounds make it difficult for both sets of players, but of the two sides, Sligo were the team adapting the best to the conditions. The Bit O’Red were keeping the ball on the deck and were utilising their full-backs effectively to get them playing out from the back. City frequently went long but to no avail, with the ball more often than not just headed away by the Sligo defenders or going straight through to Luke McNicholas.

City came close to scoring when Barry Coffey’s hooked cross into the penalty area found the head of Kevin Custovic who tried to guide the ball into the far corner, however McNicholas was alert and managed to claw the effort around the post.

The Rebel Army improved as the half aged, with the visitors enjoying much more possession of the ball and looked dangerous in attack.

Sligo took the lead during City's best spell in the half. Max Mata got across Coleman at City’s front post and the striker neatly headed downwards from Barlow’s cross, giving Corcoran little chance in the City goal.

The goal had a negative impact on City as they struggled to contain Sligo, as the hosts searched for a second goal. The visitor’s defence looked unsure of themselves as to what to do when Sligo attacked.

City's best play of the half came when Ruairi Keating and Tunde Owolabi combined with one another, with the former playing the latter in behind the Sligo defence, however Owolabi’s strike was off target.

Cork City's Tunde Owolabi rues a missed chance against Sligo Rovers. Picture: Evan Logan

Corcoran did well to prevent Sligo from doubling their lead five minutes after the restart when Stefa Radosavljevic skipped passed Josh Honohan and O’Donovan, who appeared to slip in their attempts to stop the Sligo player, but Corocran was quick to get down to Radosavljevic effort.

The keeper did not cover himself in glory moments later as he failed to deal with Johan Brannefalk’s inswinging corner with the ball going directly in from the set-piece. Corcoran could argue that the conditions at the Showgrounds did not help but he still should have done better.

City pushed to get back into the game and almost found a breakthrough when Aaron Bolger’s neat pass allowed Owolabi to bear down on Sligo’s goal but McNicholas was quick off his line to prevent the City player from getting his strike off.

Corcoran’s night got worse as the keeper spilt a routine low cross in the six-yard area, allowing Radosavljevic the simplest of finishes.

SLIGO: McNicholas; Brannefalk (Reynold 88), Mahon, Pijnaker, Lafferty; Bolger (Browning 71), Morahan, Barlow (Liivak 71); Fitzgerald, Radosavljevic, Mata (Mortelo 81).

CITY: Corcoran; Baragry (Krezic 65), Coleman, Honohan, Custovic, Drinan; Bolger (Stanulevicius 65), Coffey (Walker 65), O’Brien-Whitmarsh; Keating (O'Donovan 46), Owolabi.

Referee: R Hennessy