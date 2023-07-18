Olivia and Danny Gibson heading to the US to pursue their soccer dreams

WHEN you come up against so many obstacles in life, it’s easy to give up on your dream.

But not if your mother is Judy Gibson.

Brother and sister Danny and Olivia Gibson are set to leave for the States at the end of the month to take up soccer scholarships and the move would not have been possible if not for the constant nagging and reminders of their talent from Judy.

The mother of eight from Mayfield can be seen every weekend at some sideline across the city, whether it’s soccer or GAA to support her kids. Judy along, with her partner Pat and the siblings, is constantly on the road watching games.

A talented family no doubt but things haven't always been plain sailing. In life and in sports we know that talent alone won’t always be enough to reach high levels.

A few setbacks have stopped these two youngsters from reaching their true potential but now they're back on track. This dream to play professionally will start as soon as they arrive in the USA.

Here the youngsters tell us about their dream and motivation to play at a higher level and the challenge that lies ahead leaving a family they are very close to.

"It will be difficult leaving home personally because I’m so close with my family and we do a lot of things together like supporting each other for matches and playing soccer with each other in the local field,” said Danny.

College Corinthians' Oisin Lucas takes on Wilton United's Danny Gibson. Picture: David Keane.

"Just being around my mam and dad and siblings it won’t be the same without them. Also, it will be tough leaving my personal group of friends who have also helped me through hard parts of my life recently.

It will be hard leaving everyone but we all know it’s for a really good opportunity and I cannot wait to get started."

The duo will attend the same college in the States and for Olivia, this will ease the pain of leaving her family and friends.

“I'm such a homebird so I'm dreading leaving home but am really excited at the same time," said Olivia. "I think having Danny with me is such a blessing as I don’t think I would have had the courage to go alone."

Heading to Neosho County Community College in Kansas where both plan on studying business, both are looking forward to playing at a high level while adapting to a new way of life. Living in college dorms and meeting new friends is a bit daunting but it’s a challenge in which both are ready for.

"We will both be playing at a decent level so that’s exciting. I will be playing in NJCAA D1 which is the highest level for junior college in America," said Danny. "The college is ranked top 20 footballing teams in America for junior colleges. It’s my second stint in America with the first not being a great experience but that was mainly due to being around the time of the Covid outbreak.

SHOWCASE

"This time around I feel like this college is perfect for me having a lot of international students and being a high-ranked school it will give me an opportunity to showcase my talent at a high level and see where it can take me."

Olivia, a former international underage, has enjoyed her time playing soccer in Ireland but feels the change of scenery was definitely needed in order for her to stay involved in the game.

“I’ve really enjoyed my football journey to date. I started out with Riverstown before moving to Wilton under great coaches enjoying great success. I then joined Passage before moving to Cork City for National League. From here I went playing senior in Treaty and then found myself back playing local league with Passage.

There was a lot of scenarios that made me fall out of love with the game for a while but I’m grateful to be back playing and I now hope the States will develop that love even further.

"We have family living in New York so it will be great to have that bit of comfort and I know that will make things easier for my mom also.

"We cannot wait to get started. It’s taken a huge effort to get where we are. We’ve worked hard to fund our part of the scholarship with my mom also putting in a huge effort so we hope we can do her proud and make this a success. We are determined to do so."