John Horgan on hurling: How fitting would it be if Kilkenny stopped Limerick winning four in a row

THE rest of the hurling world will be on the outside looking in on Sunday afternoon as the top two counties will battle it out in Croke Park to determine who will take possession of the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the next 12 months.

There can be no doubt whatsoever about the participants, Limerick and Kilkenny have proved themselves to be the best in both the national league, provincial and All-Ireland championship up to this time.

The perception that league form does not hold much water when it comes to the championship didn't hold up this season as the same two teams that contested the final of the secondary competition last April will come out of the dressing rooms at headquarters next Sunday.

Twelve months ago it was a similar story with the championship, the Cats from Kilkenny and the Shannonsiders lined up again on final day.

While there will be regrets in a lot of the other counties, what might have been if this or that happened, a refereeing decision going against you, a defensive mistake, an opportunity at the other end of the field squandered and so on.

Yes, there were refereeing mistakes, chances missed and defensive errors but at the end of the day the bottom line has been, you have not been good enough to prevent a third meeting in a major final in 12 months between Sunday's opponents.

Cork referee Colm Lyons came in for a lot of criticism in the aftermath of the Clare and Kilkenny semi-final, maybe some of it justified, a lot more of it not.

And at the end of the day Clare had nobody to blame but themselves for their loss.

Was the referee to blame for the very poor goal that they conceded at a vital juncture in the game, was he to blame for their tactical approach in the first half? Of course not, over the 70 minutes, Kilkenny got more things right than Clare did and that's why they are in Croke Park again next Sunday.

It was a similar story with Galway against Limerick, tactically too Galway got it wrong and Limerick capitalised fully.

So, let's cut out the referee bashing that goes on in the aftermath of so many games, teams beat themselves, not the man in the middle. That's not saying that mistakes aren't made, of course they are in all codes and in the fastest game in the world a ref sometimes gets it wrong.

But over the course of the season, things usually balance themselves out.

BANKERS?

Limerick are unbackable favourites in some quarters on Sunday and that's very much based on how they compete on the biggest days as they have shown over the past number of years.

But there will be some takers on Kilkenny in this final and that's all because they are Kilkenny, the most successful of all hurling counties.

Despite how they might have got there, in an All-Ireland final they can never be underestimated.

For some counties, getting into a final and being gallant losers might seem like the season has been a success of sorts. For Kilkenny that's not the case, not taking home the big prize is considered a failure, they never did moral victories on Noreside.

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody celebrates scoring a goal with TJ Reid. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

And this time their incentive has gone up a few notches after last season's final loss to the men in green.

Yes, they have lost two finals in a row in the past but, overall, that's a rare enough occurrence and there will have been learnings taken from last season.

The incentives are equally great for both counties, Limerick hoping to join the hurling immortals of Cork and Kilkenny in claiming their fourth title on the trot and Kilkenny desperate to avenge last season's loss and end a seven-year wait since their last title success.

Both finalists are similar in many ways, both have goalkeepers of truly outstanding quality, both have forward sectors and individuals that can be the difference and both have players starting on the bench who can come in and change the course of a game.

And we have all been witness to Limerick doing just that since the All-Ireland semi-final win over Cork in 2018.

Kilkenny's bench is perceived to be much stronger this year and the outcome of the game might well depend on those being called into action at vital stages in the game.

However, win, lose or draw on Sunday, Limerick boss John Kiely was quite correct in stating that this final won't define his team.

Brian Cody always stated that the best team wins the All-Ireland every year and whoever does so this time will have been the best.

TJ Reid will move further ahead of Patrick Horgan in the all-time scoring stakes but as someone pointed out during the week, the Kilkenny great has an easier route to travel from year to year.

Every game that Horgan plays in the Munster championship is a minefield, not so in Leinster when the Ballyhale maestro encounters counties who do not reside in the higher echelons of the game, counties like Westmeath, Antrim, Laois and Offaly when scores are more easily attainable.

Of course, irrespective of the opposition, both Horgan and Reid are forwards of the very highest quality, definitely two of the greatest of all time.

Tipperary were the team that denied Kilkenny the five-in-a-row in 2010, now can Kilkenny deny Limerick the opportunity to join them on that four-in-a-row mark?

It all adds to the fascination surrounding Sunday's eagerly awaited showdown.

EPIC

Some big questions have been asked of both along the journey, both lost games in their provinces, Kilkenny to Wexford, Limerick to Clare but being able to subsequently reinvent themselves marks them out as the rightful finalists next Sunday.

Hopefully, we will get another game for the ages in keeping with what has been another epic hurling year.

The only pity is that barring a draw, we won't have another intercounty game of hurling for six months and that surely cannot be right