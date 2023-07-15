Huge Munster rugby game confirmed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February

MUNSTER Rugby have received permission by the GAA’s Central Council to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh for next year’s ‘Clash of Champions’ game with Crusaders.

The reigning URC champions will now take on the Super Rugby winners for the first time, with kick-off set for 5pm on Saturday, February 3. They will cross over the start of the Cork hurlers and footballers' national league campaigns but they will be scheduled to play away from home that weekend if needs be.

The Irish province requested formal approval to use the venue on Friday morning, and it was granted just 24 hours later. Munster previously played South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November last and over 40,000 people turned up to see Graham Rowntree’s team win 28-14, a result that marked a turning point in the Irish province’s season.

HISTORIC

Munster defeated a Springbok selection that had 14 internationals, and they did it without Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne. Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley scored tries on a night that saw the first-ever rugby match played at the home of Cork GAA.

The success of that fixture led to questions about Munster playing future knock-out games in the URC and the Champions Cup at Páirc Uí Chaoimh when Thomond Park was not available. Leinster have an answer to this problem as they swap the RDS for the Aviva Stadium.

Munster have had to play a number of games in Dublin in recent years due to circumstances making Thomond Park unavailable from hosting games. In 2017, they faced Saracens in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup and lost 26-10 at the Aviva Stadium.

They returned to that venue in 2022 to take on Toulouse due to Ed Sheeran playing a concert at Thomond Park.

Munster addressed this situation in a statement released in 2022 that said there was ‘no viable alternative venue’ in the province.

The Red Army are no strangers to Cork, as they play some URC games in Musgrave Park during the regular season. The venue also hosts women's interprovincial matches and Munster A fixtures. The senior team will also face Leinster at Musgrave Park in September 2023, with the derby returning after 16 years.

Donal Lenihan, writing in the Irish Examiner in November 2022, brought attention to the financial benefit to Munster and Cork GAA for holding these games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He talked about how the Cork County Board had the ‘opportunity to pocket up to €200,000’ from the South Africa A game.

Munster could also earn an extra €300,000 for playing their big games, like the festive derby with Leinster, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The large sell-out crowd will also create greater commercial opportunities for the Irish province, with 76 enquiries made for the South Africa A game.