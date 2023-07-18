Tony Considine on why hurling in Kilkenny city is embedded deeper than in Limerick

THE last few days, as usual, I visited the counties of both finalists.

As I live not too far from Limerick, I didn't have much travelling, but Kilkenny is a good distance. Of course, Kilkenny is classed as a city, with a population of under 30,000, while Limerick has over 100,000. Not alone is there a big difference in size and population, it's in the attitude to the game of hurling.

Not much talk in Limerick city about the game, the complete opposite could be said in the Marble City. Everyone wanted to talk about the game, or rather tell you about the game, and what way it will go.

You could be hit with a sliotar in the streets of Kilkenny.

In the famous Langton's pub, the only talk is hurling talk. And boy do they know their hurling. Photographs of old teams going back years with some of the greatest players that ever played the game, adorn the walls. You can feel it the minute you enter, and you know right away that you are in a hurling city.

I ran into one of the great Kilkenny players of the past, winner of a number of All-Stars, the great Joe Hennessy, who has great wit. As usual, I had to buy the sandwiches and the drink. Joe said to me, "when you're getting your change there, be careful, check it, it might have a few loose All-Ireland medals".

Kilkenny's Joe Hennessy in action in the 1987 All-Ireland final.

"You're down about the match," that's the way he described it, "so I will show you around."

He took me to a place called The Butts, a big local housing estate. "I bet you haven't seen colour like that anywhere." Every house was draped in the Black and Amber, all decorated by themselves out of their own pockets. It was some sight.

EVERYTHING

Joe was very proud to show me around and he said that hurling means everything to this city, always has, and always will. He then took me to a place called Bennett's Bridge, one of the famous clubs in Kilkenny. In the space of 500 yards, there were players there who had 27 All-Ireland hurling medals between them out of about six houses. Some record.

Kilkenny is a real traditional county and the greatest tradition of all for them is playing the game of hurling.

Even the old guys I met can remember the game that was played 50 years ago as if it was yesterday.

They never get tired of talking hurling, but more importantly, they never get tired of winning All-Irelands. They feel it is their right, which they have done on 36 occasions.

A young Kilkenny fan watches on as they beat Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Along with being a city, Kilkenny is great farming country as well, but even that takes second place this week. Winning All-Irelands is very important for them, but if they lose their attitude is that there is another All-Ireland to play for next year: no pressure.

Maybe this is why they seem to perform very well when they get to finals.

Limerick city was completely different. Not as much talk about the game even though they are going for four in a row.

Limerick, nevertheless, is a great sporting city, but I have to say hurling would not be its number one. That would be rugby, even though they have produced some great hurlers over the years, as good as anywhere. Soccer is another big game in Limerick city.

But of course, the game of hurling has a lot of supporters across the county, where they eat, drink and sleep hurling. The colour is up all over the place, Kilmallock, Adare, Patrickswell, Ahane, Doon, and of course the manager's home place: Galbally and Garryspillane. They are as passionate as anyone else in the country about their hurling, and you can be sure all these places will be empty come next Sunday.

John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy aloft to the joy of the thousands of fans at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Brian Arthur

They want their team to make history so badly. There is a great feeling of excitement around the county. John Kiely is the king at the moment, and he has the backing of everyone.

It does wonders for a county to be in an All-Ireland final. It gives the people great energy and excitement is at its highest, but I'm sure John Kiely and Derek Lyng keep their players well away from that.

They have to. Focus on the task ahead. There is a battle to be won and that is all that matters. More on that later in the week.