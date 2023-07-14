Ireland outclassed by France in second half of U20 World Cup final

Ireland 14 France 50

IRELAND'S hopes of winning the U20 World Rugby Championship for the first time were dashed by a second-half flurry of tries.

With Paddy McCarthy in the sin-bin and the score reading 17-14, two tries kickstarted the demise of Richie Murphy’s team in South Africa.

It could have been so different as Ireland won a penalty in the fourth minute and Fintan Gunne burrowed in to score and Sam Prendergast converted.

France’s first time in possession ended with a penalty on the five-metre line and their first line-out was knocked on.

Les Bleuets were growing into their game and Mathis Ferte got their first try in the 14th minute and Hugo Reus converted.

The place-kicker then kicked over a penalty from 30m out and Ireland trailed by three points.

They won a penalty from an off-side and tapped the ball. This was sent to John Devine and he made it 12-10 and Prendergast’s conversion went over.

France responded seconds later with Lino Julien reaching over the try-line and Reus’ conversion gave his team a three-point lead.

Henry McErlean of Ireland in action against Nicolas Depoortere of France. Picture: Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

Then Paddy McCarthy was sent to the sin-bin and Oscar Jegou burst through. France celebrated a third try but the TMO spotted an obstruction and a penalty was awarded to Ireland.

It was 17-14 at the break, in favour of France, and Pierre Jouvin added another try to their lead once play resumed. Reus’ third conversion made it a two-score game with just three minutes played in the second half. Paul Costes ran over their fourth, and the resulting place kick from Reus added two more points.

Ferte’s second try came from a ruck that France used to get onto the left wing, and they got two more tries while stopping Ireland from getting a consolation score in the time left.

IRELAND: H McErlean; A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson, S Prendergast, F Gunne, P McCarthy, G McCarthy, R Foxe, D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh, J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Subs: E O’Connell for Mangan (48), S Berman for Gavin (48), C Irvine for O'Tighearnaigh (51), F Barrett for Foxe (57) G Hadden for McCarthy (66), M Lynch for Osborne (66), M Clein for Gleeson (78), O Cawley for Gunne (78).

FRANCE: M Ferte; L Drouet, N Depoortere, P Costes, T Attissogbe; H Reus, B Jauneau; L Penverne, P Jouvin, Z Affane; H Auradou, P Tuilagi; L Nouchi, O Jegou, M Gazzotti.

Subs: A Kaddouri for Julien (61), B Liufau for Tuilagi (61), T Lacombe for Jouvin (77), A Mathiron for Affane (79), T Duchene for Costes (79).

Referee: Damian Schneider