Robbie O'Flynn, Mark Coleman and Alan Connolly: Cork's most important 'new' hurlers in 2024 

Injuries to some of the established Rebels undermined Pat Ryan's first season as boss
Cork's Robbie O'Flynn hit the net against Tipp before going off injured. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Derek daly

IT is certainly not a delve into hyperbole to suggest that back in January the trio of Mark Coleman, Alan Connolly, and Robbie O’Flynn would have been considered among the most important six or seven hurlers on the Cork panel for the upcoming campaign.

Therefore, the fact that all three effectively missed the entire campaign went a long way towards defining Cork’s championship year, which ended in disappointment with an early exit in Munster.

In a campaign where one extra score in the games against Tipperary, Clare, and Limerick would have been enough to see Cork get out of the province, it is easy to imagine that if those three were available to Ryan that Cork would have emerged.

We will never fully know what plans Pat Ryan and his management team had for this year for the injured trio, if they had all been fit and available throughout, but the positioning of O’Flynn in the first round of the league against Limerick suggested that he was in line to be a major part of the Rebel full-forward line for 2023.

His deployment further forward meant that he was removed from the battleground that is the half-forward line and middle eight. 

Moved closer to the opposition goal where he had more space to utilise his searing pace and ball-winning ability to hurt rivals with his direct running.

To have O’Flynn in that roll with Blackrock’s Alan Connolly inside him offering a goal threat, and Patrick Horgan in there as well just being his usual self, that would have been a tantalising prospect for Cork fans, but we never got a chance to see it.

Alan Connolly, Blackrock, battling Daniel Roche, Sarsfields. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Maybe next year?

O’Flynn did, of course, make brief cameos in the games with Waterford and Tipperary but injured himself in the act of scoring a goal against Tipp, and played no further part in the campaign. He was certainly missed in the two crucial one-point defeats to Clare and Limerick.

He was one of 14 players who Cork played in the forward line at some stage in their four Munster round-robin ties, so it is safe to say that Cork certainly are not lacking in terms of forward options, and there should be even more next year when he and Connolly hopefully return, and the likes of Ben Cunningham and Sean Twomey attempt to join the list of trusted attackers.

NEW ROLE

Coleman was also badly missed this year, even though he is another player whose role in the team can only be guessed at.

Cork's Mark Coleman was badly missed this year. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
We can pretty sure he would not have been picked at centre-back, such is the emergence of Ciaran Joyce in that position, but you could make arguments for deploying the Blarney playmaker at wing-back, midfield and even centre-forward.

Again, we will never know.

It will certainly be interesting to see where he is picked next year, because if Cork are going to be successful you would expect his stick-work to be crucial.

