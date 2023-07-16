John Horgan on hurling: League success sets Sars and Glen up for big summer

SEVERAL hurling clubs across Cork city and county will enter the championships with a spring in their step as a result of their success in the various divisions of the league which came to a conclusion last weekend.

Fourteen clubs went in search of silverware in seven divisions and those who claimed silverware will have been well pleased with their efforts over a protracted campaign.

League form is never a great guide to what might transpire in the championship, but it is important, nonetheless, in building momentum for the bigger assignments that lie ahead and the secondary competition also provides the opportunity for management teams to look at their squad.

Since restructuring, the league has been far more successful than it used to be; greater interest has been generated and the clubs have bought into it to a greater extent.

Promotion and relegation has added to the interest, despite the fact that in a lot of instances clubs have to make do without key players for various reasons.

But that is one of the main purposes of the league, both at national and local level; opportunity knocking for every member of your squad.

The championship in all grades is only around the corner and preparations are beginning to intensify because of what can only be described as its cut-throat nature, with just two clubs progressing from each group of four. There is little or no margin for error once the championship begins and while some groups might look easier than others, in most instances they are not.

In this newspaper last Monday all seven league finals were reported on with the division one and two senior finals taking pride of place.

Páirc Uí Rinn housed both finals and while they might not have ignited to the extent that a chamionship game might do, the fare on offer was interesting.

The Rockies and Sars are two of the main contenders for the Sean Óg Murphy trophy and they went head to head for the Denis Conroy Cup. Both clubs fielded strongly, close to their championship starting 15 and it was Sars who deservedly secured the honours.

The thriving Riverstown club will forever mourn the loss of the late and great Teddy McCarthy and this victory would have contributed to the healing process.

There’s a new management team, led by Johnny Crowley and Diarmuid O’Sullivan with former players, Joe Barry, Eoin Quigley and Darren Kenneally, key assistants.

Cathal Cormack, Blackrock, battling James Sweeney, Sarsfields, in the RedFM Division 1 fina at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Since the outset of the campaign there seemed to be a focused intent to give it a lash and just the one loss was proof of that.

A good start proved to be half the battle in their victory over the three-in-a-row-seeking Rockies and with Aaron Myers, Cian Darcy, and Danny Kearney, among others, in fine forms, they were the more efficient unit.

The Rockies won’t lose a whole pile of sleep as a result of their loss, but they will be mindful that once the championship begins there will be no margin for error given the fact that they are one of the four teams involved in what can only be described as the group of death alongside the Glen, Midleton, and Bishopstown.

One very big gun is going to be silenced when that group is concluded. A highlight of that final was the absolutely sublime goal delivered by the Rockies’ John Cashman, a truly splendid effort.

Mention of the Glen, as expected, they proved far too strong for Premier Intermediate side, Ballincollig in the Division 2 final.

When the Glen are involved, Patrick Horgan is, most times, worth the admission fee alone and his 16-point haul illustrated again his vast worth to both club and county, some of them superb efforts.

Richie Kelleher, another great Glen servant, is back at the helm in the Glen Field and will have been pleased to get the season off with a bit of silverware on the sideboard.

Many believe that the senior league should be for senior clubs only, but at the same time Ballincollig will have gained valuable experience from competing at the higher level and that should be of benefit when the championship flag is raised.

Going through the divisions there were some significant victories for Ballinhassig, Éire Óg, Ballygarvan, Russell Rovers, and Erin’s Own’s second string; as a result, those clubs received a nice confidence booster before the big throw-in on the August weekend.

Having viewed a number of games across all the divisions in recent months, one was particularly impressed with the form of Russell Rovers.

Former Cork football star, Ciarán Sheehan has been a major addition to the ranks of the Shanagarry club and, alongside Bud Hartnett and Josh Beausang, there is a strong presence in front of goal. If league form continues into the championship they should be in the chase.

FORM TEAM

Ballinhassig are one of the leading contenders again for Premier Intermediate honours and their victory over Carrigdhoun neighbours, Valley Rovers gave us a glimpse why that is the case.

Ballinhassig are one of those teams that, from year to year, are always there or thereabouts and always a tough nut to crack.

They are alongside Castlemartyr, Watergrasshill, and Kilworth in their championship group and selecting two from that will be very difficult.

Ballygarvan had a fine victory too over Tracton with Mark Kennefick, not for the first time, contributing generously on the scoreboard.

His consistency levels rarely drop from season to season and in that grade he continues to be a leading light.

No doubt, the county board and those charged with the league organisation will be pleased with the efficiency of how the secondary competition was run off.

A schedule was put firmly in place and it has now been very successfully concluded before a championship ball has been struck.

Some of the aforementioned clubs may not be as successful in the championship but at season’s end, they will still have a bit of silverware to show for their efforts in the secondary competition.