Éire Óg and Glanmire to battle it out in League Division 1 decider

Éire Óg and Glanmire will contest the 2023 Cork LGFA Division 1 decider as part of a plethora of upcoming county league finals.

The business end of the Cork LGFA county leagues campaign is upon us as senior, intermediate and junior clubs chase silverware.

In the top tier, Éire Óg finished first in Division 1 Group 1 by winning all five games. That setup a semi-final meeting with Group 2 runners-up St Val’s.

The latter lost only once in five outings but were unable to prevent Éire Óg from reaching this year’s county league final.

The Ovens club defeated St Val’s 3-12 to 0-12 despite Sinead Cotter, Aileen Corkery, Liath McMahon, Alice Buckley and Niamh McNabola’s best efforts.

Glanmire will provide Éire Óg’s opposition after seeing off Fermoy in a cracking semi-final last weekend.

The latter entered the last-four encounter in good health having topped Group 2 on maximum points.

It finished 1-12 to 1-10 in Glanmire’s favour however, thanks to Orlaith Roche (1-2), Niamh McAllen (0-4), Abbie O’Mahony, Shauna Murphy and Michelle Dullea scores.

Despite the loss, Fermoy have much to look forward to this year. Abbie Scannell (0-4), Saoirse Moore (0-3), Eve Buckley (1-0), Aoibhe Carey (0-2) and Michelle Parker (0-1) were on target for the East Cork club.

Naomh Abán and Rosscarbery Ladies will contest this year’s Cork LGFA Division 2 final.

Rosscarbery were pushed all the way by O’Donovan Rossa before overcoming their West Cork rivals and securing a league final berth last Saturday.

Skibbereen was the venue for an encounter that ended 1-15 to 2-4 in Ross’ favour.

The O'Donovan Rossa team that lost to Rosscarbery Ladies in the Cork LGFA Division 2 county league at Skibbereen last weekend.

Kate O’Donovan (1-3), Emer McCarthy (1-0) and Sarah Hurley (0-1) scored for O’Donovan Rossa but Sandra O’Donoghue (0-7), Maire O’Brien (1-2), Ciara Whooley (0-4), Lauren O’Donovan and Fiona O’Callaghan (0-1 each) efforts sent Rosscarbery into the Division 2 final.

Naomh Abán also qualified for the Division 2 league decider by maintaining their 100% record at the expense of Abhainn Dalla.

A 0-15 to 1-11 success solidified top spot in the division for a Ballyvourney side that had Grace Murphy (0-8), Clodagh Murphy (0-3), Coleen Phelan and Ava O’Connell (0-2 each) on the scoresheet.

In the same division, Dohenys defeated Mourneabbey 2-18 to 1-11 to move into fourth place.

Bantry Blues have qualified for this year’s Division 3 county league final despite suffering their first competitive loss last weekend.

Carrigaline travelled to Wolf Tone Park and recorded a 4-12 to 1-14 victory to stay in the hunt for a league final berth. The Blues had won their previous six league outings but have a final to look forward to against either Carrigaline or Rockbán.

Sarah Bishop (0-7), Meadhbh Sammon (1-1), Aoife Kingston and Molly O’Sullivan (0-2 each), Ali O’Sullivan and Kate Keevers (0-1 each) scored for the West Cork club.

Further down the Cork LGFA county leagues, Beara overcame Division 4 leaders Tadhg Mac Carthaigh 2-13 to 0-10. Former Cork senior Áine Terry O’Sullivan scored 1-7 with Maureen O’Sullivan (1-2), Ciara Murphy (0-2), Becky O’Sullivan and Clare O’Shea (0-1 each) also contributing. Ellen Hurley (0-5), Maureen Keating (0-2), Helena Collins, Kate McCarthy and Amy McKennedy (0-1 each) replied for Caheragh.