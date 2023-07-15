Cork face long trip north to take on Armagh

THERE are no more second chances, no more safety nets for the Cork ladies footballers.

Cork will face Armagh in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies senior football championship quarter-finals at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday at 3.30pm, with the Leesiders travelling tonight.

Fresh in the mind of manager Shane Ronayne will be their loss to Mayo at this stage of the championship. That was a game that Cork were expected to win, and despite Armagh being at home tomorrow, Cork will be slight favourites again.

In a huge boost to Cork’s chances, star forward Ciara O’Sullivan’s appeal against her red card was upheld and is now free to play. With several players carrying slight knocks, losing O’Sullivan would have been a blow to Cork’s chances of making the semi-finals.

During the week it was confirmed that Sarah Leahy will miss the rest of the inter-county season because of a shoulder injury and Eimear Kiely’s season is over as well due to an ACL injury picked up against Tipperary.

On the positive side, the likes of Maire O’Callaghan, Brid O’Sullivan, and Laura Fitzgerald all have had game time as they returned and will be welcome additions to the squad. O’Callaghan and O’Sullivan marked their return to action against Tipperary with goals, and they will be hoping for more of the same tomorrow.

Armagh are likely to set up in a defensive manner, similar to what Galway did against Cork in the round-robin stages. It’s something that Ronayne is aware of. They are a tough, physical side and he is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

“The girls were determined to right the wrongs of the Galway game in the game against Tipperary and I think they bore the brunt of that frustration," Ronayne said. “That first 10 minutes was unbelievable, the quick movement, quick passes, taking the right options. We had 13 scores, and that must be some sort or record.

“But we parked that really quickly and once we saw the draw we had to start preparing for Armagh; if we didn’t do that then the win over Tipperary means nothing.

We are going up as far as the border this evening, with the journey involved. Logistically we are ready, and the timing of the game is not too bad either; it’s not too early or too late with the journey home.

“We knew we were going to be away from home, so it could have been Donegal, Kerry or where we are heading now. Look, we are quite happy and will need to perform to get a result up there.

“Armagh are a very good side and we have done a lot of research on them in the last few weeks. They were very impressive against Mayo and they play some great football.

“We know it’s a big task, but I think we are in a good place after the Tipperary game. They have to do exactly what they did in that game and more.

STEP UP

“Armagh will be a step up from Tipperary, they won Division 2 and have put in some big performances in the championship in the last few years. They ran Kerry close in the quarter-final last year, so look, they have some very good players.

“They were five down against Mayo the last day and were two points down with less than five minutes to go, but they kept going and got a late goal to win.

“They have a good structure in place, a good management team and will have that big home support tomorrow. We have got to be right for us to win.

“Armagh will look to the blueprint of our game with Galway and will try to copy it and transition the ball quickly, and we have to be ready for that. They have some dangerous forwards and are not going to fear us. They are smarting after the Ulster final defeat, so it’s going to be really tough.

“But we are prepared and will be ready and are looking forward to the challenge.”