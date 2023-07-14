Katie Quirke starts for Cork instead of injured Eimear Kiely 

Cork have made just one change from the team that defeated Tipperary for their clash with Armagh in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship quarter-final tomorrow, throw-in 3.30pm.

Katie Quirke comes into the side instead of Eimear Kiely, who want off injured against Tipp and is now out for the season with an ACL injury, another blow to the Rebels as their injury list grows.

Kiely now becomes the third player that is out for the season with sisters, Rachel and Sarah Leahy, already ruled out.

But Cork can’t let that bother them tomorrow at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds at Armagh as they aim to make the semi-final in two weeks time.

On the plus side for Cork is the return to action of captain Maire O’Callaghan and she makes up a formidable midfield pairing with Hannah Looney.

Eimear Kiely in action against Cáit Lynch, left, and Amy Harrington of Kerry during the league. The Valley Rovers and Cork forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Also in action on Sunday is the Cork U16 team who take on Cavan in the All-Ireland final at 3pm at Bretland Park, Offaly.

This will be a tough game for the Rebels, especially with a number of the squad also involved in an U16 camogie All-Ireland semi-final tomorrow.

But in the semi against Dublin Cork showed their qualities, considering at two different spells they were down to 14, with different players sin-binned.

They had to finish the game with 14 and when a penalty brought Dublin back on level terms they kept their heads to score two late points to win.

They will need more of the same on Sunday as they aim to make up for their loss in this decider last season.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, L O’Mahony; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; D Kiely, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan; O Cahalane, D O’Sullivan, E Cleary.

ARMAGH: A Carr : S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny: G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe: N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon, A McCoy.