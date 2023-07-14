Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 12:07

Katie Quirke starts for Cork instead of injured Eimear Kiely 

Ladies football star Kiely suffered ACL injury against Tipperary and is out for rest of season
Katie Quirke starts for Cork instead of injured Eimear Kiely 

Katie Quirke, in action against Hannah Noone of Galway recently. The Bride Rovers star has been recalled to the Cork starting side for their clash with Armagn at 3.30pm tomorrow.

Rory Noonan

Cork have made just one change from the team that defeated Tipperary for their clash with Armagh in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship quarter-final tomorrow, throw-in 3.30pm.

Katie Quirke comes into the side instead of Eimear Kiely, who want off injured against Tipp and is now out for the season with an ACL injury, another blow to the Rebels as their injury list grows.

Kiely now becomes the third player that is out for the season with sisters, Rachel and Sarah Leahy, already ruled out.

But Cork can’t let that bother them tomorrow at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds at Armagh as they aim to make the semi-final in two weeks time.

On the plus side for Cork is the return to action of captain Maire O’Callaghan and she makes up a formidable midfield pairing with Hannah Looney.

Eimear Kiely in action against Cáit Lynch, left, and Amy Harrington of Kerry during the league. The Valley Rovers and Cork forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Eimear Kiely in action against Cáit Lynch, left, and Amy Harrington of Kerry during the league. The Valley Rovers and Cork forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Also in action on Sunday is the Cork U16 team who take on Cavan in the All-Ireland final at 3pm at Bretland Park, Offaly.

This will be a tough game for the Rebels, especially with a number of the squad also involved in an U16 camogie All-Ireland semi-final tomorrow.

But in the semi against Dublin Cork showed their qualities, considering at two different spells they were down to 14, with different players sin-binned.

They had to finish the game with 14 and when a penalty brought Dublin back on level terms they kept their heads to score two late points to win.

They will need more of the same on Sunday as they aim to make up for their loss in this decider last season.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, L O’Mahony; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; D Kiely, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan; O Cahalane, D O’Sullivan, E Cleary.

ARMAGH: A Carr : S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny: G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe: N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon, A McCoy.

More in this section

Early goals settle Duhallow Cup final in favour of Boherbue against Cullen Early goals settle Duhallow Cup final in favour of Boherbue against Cullen
Vera Pauw 12/7/2023 Vera Pauw praises FIFA intervention over Republic of Ireland training pitch
Douglas hang on to beat Na Piarsaigh in Seandun Junior Hurling league division two final Douglas hang on to beat Na Piarsaigh in Seandun Junior Hurling league division two final
<p>Dan du Preez of South Africa Select XV wins possession in the lineout during the match between Munster and South Africa Select XV at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Munster Rugby formally apply to stage huge game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more