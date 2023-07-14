Cork’s Danny Sheahan aiming for World Cup glory with Ireland U20s 

CORK’S Danny Sheahan is one game away from glory with the Ireland U20s who play France in the World Cup final on Friday at 6pm.

The PBC alumnus is just 80 minutes away from winning a title that has eluded some of the best teams in the history of Irish rugby.

Danny is the nephew of Munster legend Frankie Sheahan and was a key member of the Ireland squad that won this year’s Six Nations Championship.

Sheahan first broke onto the scene by helping Pres reach the 2022 Munster Senior Cup final with a dramatic comeback win over CBC.

There was no crowning glory after the 12-point turnaround as they were beaten 26-5 by Crescent College Comprehensive in the final.

Sheahan’s work earned him a place in the Ireland squad for last year’s U18 Six Nations and that was followed by a place in the panel for this year’s U20 Six Nations Championship which Ireland won. The hooker won the Grand Slam, with home games played at Musgrave Park.

Sheahan made his first appearance at the World Cup as a replacement against Australia; he came on with eight minutes remaining. Ireland needed to win with a healthy score, as they had opened their campaign with a draw against England.

The hooker was involved straight away, supporting Diarmuid Mangan in getting the ball over the goal line which helped Ireland win 30-10.

This was followed by an appearance in the final pool game against Fiji, and Sheahan scored a try to make it 12-0 in the 11th minute. The game finished 47-27 and Ireland topped the group and advanced to the semi-finals to play South Africa.

Ireland's Danny Sheahan. Picture: INPHO/SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart

Now it’s all about France, a team that Ireland beat 33–31 earlier this year at a sold-out Musgrave Park.

France were in Pool A and emerged from a group that contained New Zealand, Wales, and Japan. The semi-finals paired France with England which France won 52-31.

It was a comprehensive mauling by France but not too surprising after their 42-7 win over England in the Six Nations.

That was just one high-scoring performance from a team that has been winning games by a big margin in 2023.

Their statement win at the World Cup was against New Zealand which finished 35-14. They then beat Wales 43-19, meaning they had scored 153 points in three pool games.

FIRST

Ireland are looking for their first win over France in an U20 World Cup. The Irish have only ever reached one final at this level, losing 45-21 to England in 2016.

Several players from that team went on to play at the highest level, with Cork’s Shane Daly now a URC champion with Munster.

Ireland know how to win under pressure, as illustrated in their last game against France. Sam Prendergast had to hold his nerve to score a 77th-minute penalty to beat the French by two points.