Cork Basketball: Four Brunell players help Ireland U18s to terrific showing at Euros

The Irish U18 Women’s National team did extremely well when they finished in a very creditable sixth place in the FIBA European Championships in Bulgaria recently.

Issy McSweeney, Ava Walshe, Rachel Lynch and captain Rebecca Sexton did the northside club Brunell, their families and all the Cork basketball community extremely proud in what was another standout performance from an Irish team at international level.

Ireland got off to a great start to the tournament with a fine 58-41 victory against Norway in their first game. They followed that up with another super effort with a 58-55 win against a tough Great Britain side.

In their third game, they were defeated 63-41 against Bosnia & Heragozina to come second place in their group. They faced the favourites for the tournament Croatia in the next round and nearly pulled off the shock of the competition but went down narrowly, 66-59.

Next up for the Irish girls was a classification game against hosts Bulgaria and a stunning 55-46 victory. Their final game was for the fifth and sixth place and lost out to a very tall Slovakia side 68-43.

The Irish U18 women’s basketball team with coaches Liam Culloty and Tommy O’Mahony, who came in sixth place at the FIBA European Championships in Bulgaria.

Post-player Rachel Lynch was delighted to get on the court in Sofia as was injured two years ago before the U16 European championships.

"I really enjoyed my experience this time round with the girls, as I got injured a week before we traveled for the U16 Euros, which was devastating,” Lynch said.

"It was a real eye-opener to be honest, because I play in the post I am normally one of the tallest players on the court when I play at home. however, I had to play against players that were all 6' 3" or 6' 4" and had to adjust my game accordingly.

I hope to bring all the experience that I learned at the Euros back to my club Brunell, so I can push on and make an impact at Super League level."

For Irish captain Rebecca Sexton, the biggest aspect that she took out of the European experience was the mental part of the game.

"The biggest thing that I learned from this campaign was we had to be mentally tough, we two games in a row, then we lost two and we had to be ready and focused again to play next day.

"We had a great bunch of girls to be honest and our coaching staff of Tommy O’Mahony, Liam Culloty and Edel Thornton done an excellent job over the last nine months getting ready for the tournament.

"The game against Croatia will always stand out for me, because nobody gave us a chance and we just came up short against the team that eventually won the gold medal.

"I couldn’t have been prouder of my teammates as we left everything on the court and as the team captain for us to come so close yet so far it will be one of my proudest days of my basketball career to date."