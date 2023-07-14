Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 08:10

Tony Considine on how Limerick made the leap from hurling underachievers to top dogs

All-Ireland champions have kept their egos in check on and off the pitch to thrive on the biggest stage time and again
Limerick's Kyle Hayes and Cianan Fahy of Galway in action at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tony Considine

FIFTY years ago Limerick played Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final on a very wet September day.

Limerick won after a big battle with a very under-strength Kilkenny team.

They had great players at the time, household names like the brilliant Pat Hartigan, Sean Foley, Frankie Nolan, a young Joe McKenna, and even younger again Liam O’Donoghue, and of course their captain, Eamon Grimes, and one of the best hurlers of his time, Eamon Cregan.

That All-Ireland win was well celebrated in Limerick as it was their first in 33 years. It was hard to imagine that it would take Limerick another 45 years to win their next All-Ireland in 2018.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, won 18 All-Irelands during that period of time.

The question you would have to ask is: Why did it take Limerick so long to get their hands on the Liam MacCarthy again, despite having some very good teams? But that was then, and this is now; a very different Limerick team.

What was the reason for the lack of success over those years? Was it the players, was it the management of the teams, or was it the county board?

Were the players disciplined enough to meet the demands of inter-county hurling? Was the management capable of getting the best out of the players? Did they get the proper back-up from the county board?

Various things went on in Limerick over the years. A lot of in-fighting between management and players, and also a lot of comings and goings by managers.

The blame game was easily handed down from county board to management, from management to players, and from players to management. There was no united front in a lot of the things that went wrong in Limerick.

There was a lot of baggage there and it seemed to carry on from year to year, even though they had qualified for All-Ireland finals, were winning Munster championships, and had some great players over the years; guys like, Ciaran Carey, Mike Houlihan, Gary Kirby, Mark Foley, TJ Ryan, and the tough corner back Stephen McDonagh as well as Ger Hegarty, father of present star player Gearoid.

Denis Walsh of Cork in action against Gary Kirby in the 1992 Munster final in the Páirc. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Denis Walsh of Cork in action against Gary Kirby in the 1992 Munster final in the Páirc. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

They were the backbone of the Limerick team that reached two All-Ireland finals in 1994 and 1996 but lost both, and you would have to say they had a team good enough to win those finals.

But Limerick took a real look at themselves and said they had to do something to get back to the top table and winning All-Irelands. 

They started an academy, and winning U21 titles, and got a feelgood factor going in the county.

They brought a lot of discipline into their players on how to become top-class senior inter-county players. They took responsibility away from the county board as regards looking after their teams. Officers were administrators only.

JP McManus and his close friend Joe McKenna started to take a serious look and got serious people involved in Limerick hurling.

RIGHT PEOPLE

They provided all the back-up that was needed, and of course, got the right people in charge of their teams, starting with John Kiely as manager, but most of all, they looked at a coach named Paul Kinnerk and noticed the success he had with Clare.

They got him on board with Kiely — they went after their man and succeeded in getting him. They gave him all the coaching responsibility of the senior team.

He set the standards. Kiely managed it very well and was a great frontman for the group. Kiely is a passionate Limerick man, and I know this from first-hand experience, having coached and managed him as a player.

Limerick manager John Kiely. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Limerick manager John Kiely. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

He was always ambitious and always believed in his own ability. Kiely had to deal with some awkward situations in Limerick but kept a very closed shop — dealt with problems internally and kept players on their toes, and sometimes that is not easy with all the success they have had.

But he has kept his foot on their throat in a nice, cool way. Their team ethic and work ethic is absolutely spot on.

You are always part of the collective here; no glory hunters, just honest guys and honest people over them.

Ready for battle every day, they go out and always play to the structure set out by Kinnerk.

Players respond very well to this kind of management and that has been proven with the success they have had.

Limerick's Cian Lynch celebrates after the Galway win with Tom Morrissey. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Limerick's Cian Lynch celebrates after the Galway win with Tom Morrissey. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Kiely and Kinnerk have completely changed Limerick in a hurling sense, and that is the reason they are going for four All-Irelands in a row.

They want to be classed as one of the greatest teams that has graced the game, but the stripey men are still in front of them, as they were 50 years ago, but of course in a very different game now, and I have to say in a very different stadium.

Time changes everything, and it has definitely changed for the good for Limerick. All down to getting the right people to do the right jobs properly.

<p>Pa Daly (Boherbue) receives the Duhallow Cup Man of the Match Award from Damien Hickey, Donagh Hickey Motors in the presence of Steven Lynch, chairman, Duhallow Junior Board. Picture: John Tarrant </p>

