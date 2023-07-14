Tony Considine on how Limerick made the leap from hurling underachievers to top dogs

FIFTY years ago Limerick played Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final on a very wet September day.
There was a lot of baggage there and it seemed to carry on from year to year, even though they had qualified for All-Ireland finals, were winning Munster championships, and had some great players over the years; guys like, Ciaran Carey, Mike Houlihan, Gary Kirby, Mark Foley, TJ Ryan, and the tough corner back Stephen McDonagh as well as Ger Hegarty, father of present star player Gearoid.
He set the standards. Kiely managed it very well and was a great frontman for the group. Kiely is a passionate Limerick man, and I know this from first-hand experience, having coached and managed him as a player.
Players respond very well to this kind of management and that has been proven with the success they have had.