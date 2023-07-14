Ruairí Keating firing again is crucial in Cork City's battle to stay up

SATURDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Divison: Sligo Rovers v Cork City, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm.

ALL of Cork City’s remaining 13 league games are huge matches because of the position they find themselves in the table but this match is definitely one of those ‘six-pointer’ clashes.

A win for City and they go level on points with their opponents, and probably creates a belief, if there isn’t one already, that they are more than good enough to get out of trouble.

However, defeat would see the gap between the two increase to six; such a gap could create a mentality among the City players that Sligo might be just that little bit far ahead to catch.

City should go into the game high on confidence after their late equaliser against St Patrick’s Athletic last week.

Cork City sporting director Liam Buckley. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Very few would have given City a chance of getting a point in Dublin and the players will believe that they can get all three points this week.

A player that will certainly be full of confidence is Ruairi Keating after his goal rescued the point against Pat’s and he signed a new deal when the feeling was he'd leave.

PIVOTAL

There’s no doubt that Keating is pivotal if City are to get out of trouble because he is their main goalscorer. Having a goalscorer when fighting relegation does make a significant difference because others around him know that all it takes is for the player to get one chance, as proven with Keating’s wonderful finish last week.

People who have read my previous previews will feel that this is me backtracking on Keating because I have been critical of him. I still stand by my opinion that Keating’s form did dip a little in previous games, and also that he shouldn’t be blaming teammates for not giving the perfect pass or throw-in.

However sometimes when you criticise someone it’s because you believe they can do better, and this was certainly the case with Keating.

I’ve been a huge admirer of Keating since he arrived at the club in 2022 and have praised him numerous times, which is why I felt the last few weeks he wasn’t performing to the level he can, and it’s my job to give my honest opinion.

I do believe that Keating is better when he plays up front alone, but when he does have someone next to him, he seems to work better with Cian Murphy. I feel the Tipperary native is more likely to assist Keating than Tunde Owolabi, as Murphy is more capable of picking out a pass than Owolabi, who runs head down with the ball.

City have to expect that Sligo will come out of the blocks fast, as they are the home side and their supporters will be encouraging them to get at City from the first whistle.

City may have to ease their way into the game by playing balls in behind rather than trying to pass out from the back. This is a game like the Drogheda away fixture a few weeks ago that City don’t necessarily have to win but must not lose.