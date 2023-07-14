The Longshot: Green machine can keep on scoring and take French down again

WHAT could be the greatest year in Irish rugby history (let’s tempt fate, why don’t we) could notch up another achievement when our U20 side take on France in South Africa in the World Championships this evening, kicking off at 6pm.

Ireland won the last two Six Nations, completing the Grand Slam on both occasions, yet enter this final as 21/10 underdogs.

Back in February, Kildare youngster Sam Prendergast kicked the deciding penalty in the 77th minute to beat France 33-31 at Musgrave Park, the second year running they had edged Les Bleus with a late score. Ireland led 20-14 at half-time in that, but could have been further ahead, having squandered several chances, and then they let the French back into the game. The men in blue scored five tries, yet still lost.

There is no doubting the pedigree of France at this grade with the last two World Rugby U20 Championships in 2018 and 2019 (covid put the tournament on hold for three consecutive summers) going their way. France (2/5) have scored a staggering 29 tries in four games to date, with four coming from the flashy Nicolas Depoortere.

Despite conceding three tries in the opening half of their semi-final against England (who we drew 34-34 with in a gripping pool-stages encounter), Sebastien Calvet’s team pulled away to win 52-31 after the interval.

Ireland scored four converted tries to beat the host nation South Africa last Sunday, James Nicholson crossing the white line twice.

Ireland have appeared only once in the final of this tournament back in 2016, when future senior internationals such as James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Hugo Keenan, and Jacob Stockdale featured in a decider defeat to England.

The Irish story has tragically been about more than the action on the pitch.

The quarter-finals last Tuesday week against Fiji came after the news that recently-graduated St Michael’s College students Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall had died in separate incidents on the Greek Island of Ios the previous weekend.

Six of the Irish squad are past pupils of the south Dublin school, and three of them were part of the starting line-up for the Fijian game.

Then, a short while after their matchday 23 was announced, it was announced that Munster elite performance officer Greig Oliver had also passed away following a paragliding collision in Cape Town.

A former Scottish international, Oliver was in South Africa to support his son Jack, who had featured off the bench for Ireland in the Australian game and was originally listed amongst the replacements for the Fiji fixture.

It is 9/2 on France winning by 6-10 points and 8/1 on an Irish win by the same margin, but the 5/1 and 6/1 on French and Irish successes of between 1-5 points, respectively, looks most likely. Let’s opt for another close Irish win.

Keen as mustard to wear yellow jersey into Paris

Happy Bastille Day! As we are on the cusp of entering the final week of the Tour de France it might be worth looking at how jerseys became such a big part of the lore of the race around the Gallic countryside.

Most riders would love to be wearing yellow by the time Paris looms into view.

Others will aim for the white jersey (for the fastest in the race aged 25 and under), the green will be the sprinters’ goal, while my personal favourite, the polka dot, goes to the king of the mountains.

Polka dots and itsy bitsy, teeny weeny, slightly extreme gradients just seem to go together, don’t they?

The greatest sporting achievement of all would be, of course, the ‘maillot jaune’ winner who took up golf on retiring and went on to win a green jacket.

And originally the leader in the race used to wear a green armband, but this all changed in 1919, when on July 19 Belgian cyclist Philippe Thys a three-time winner, donned yellow for the first time.

The race director Henri Desgrange decided that the event should display the leader more clearly to both spectators and other competitors and L’Auto, the organising newspaper, used yellow paper at the time, so the leader’s jersey became yellow.

At first, there was blowback, as leaders complained that both spectators and rivals mocked them because they looked like a canary.

Another Belgian, the incomparable Eddy Merckx, went on to ride in it on 96 stages, 21 times more than next best Frenchman Bernard Hinault.

There were only two names in the reckoning really to be wearing yellow in Paris come the end of this edition: two-time champ Tadej Pogacar and last year’s winner Jonas Vingegaard.

The former entered yesterday’s stage, after a day break for the peloton, priced at 10/11, with the Dane 11/10, despite the Slovenian still being a few seconds behind. Pogacar’s work on Stage 9 when he accelerated away from Vingegaard on the famous Puy de Dome is the main reason he is slightly favoured.

This weekend sees them ride into the high hills so a gap may have formed since time of writing, but it is unlikely to be anything too significant and this could be a tour that goes down to the wire.

Two-horse race likely at Wimbledon

JUST like in the Tour de France, Wimbledon looks likely to come down to a two-horse race, between the king and the pretender and we are likely to get a repeat of the Roland Garros semi-final between Carlos Alcazar (11/4) and Novak Djokovic (3/5) in the decider.

Djokovic has now won 33 consecutive matches at SW19, dating back to 2018.

The four-time reigning champ also won here in 2011, 2014, and 2015 and is now two match wins away from sweeping the first three majors of the season, something he also did in 2021.

While he leads the men’s major count, he’s tied with Serena Williams at 23 Grand Slams in the Open Era (since 1968), a record and one behind Margaret Court.

He faces Italian-born but not Italian-sounding Jannak Sinner on Centre Court today.

In last year’s quarters the man from the Alpine foothills led by two sets to love only to succumb in five sets to the Serb.

The young Spaniard Alcaraz faces Daniel Medvedev, who came back from 2-1 down in sets to defeat fan favourite Chris Eubanks in the quarters.

The American was not the only player with a similar name to a famous former sportsman, with Liam Broady carrying English hopes in the early rounds.

And let’s not forget Andrei Rublev, who shares his name with one of the greatest Russian films of all time, which I’ve seen once and would definitely not recommend as a date movie.

Kerry to face Dublin in final

AND so to another two-horse race, surely.

It’s hardly leaping to conclusions to suggest it will be Dublin v Kerry in the All-Ireland football final on Sunday fortnight.

Based on their quarter-final performances it is hard to see Derry or Monaghan challenging them for a place in the decider.

Monaghan will come in as the Division One side, but 15/2 to win away against the Dubs seems a big ask that have been pulling results out of the fire all year.

Derry (7/2)) are probably the more difficult opponent, and they have shrugged of the disruption of a change of management mid-season.

You’d just imagine a lot will have to go right for them against a Kerry side who were astonishing in defence against fellow Ulster side Tyrone two weeks ago.

The Bet

GAELIC football is offering value if you fancy an upset, but we’ll opt for the handicap and take Kerry to win starting -3, Dublin to prevail -7 and the Irish U20s to make it three in a row in victories over their French counterparts and claim glory in South Africa. The three-timer will net you just north of 10/1.