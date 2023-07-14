The Longshot: Green machine can keep on scoring and take French down again

Happy Bastille Day! As we are on the cusp of entering the final week of the Tour de France it might be worth looking at how jerseys became such a big part of the lore of the race around the Gallic countryside.
Most riders would love to be wearing yellow by the time Paris looms into view.
Others will aim for the white jersey (for the fastest in the race aged 25 and under), the green will be the sprinters’ goal, while my personal favourite, the polka dot, goes to the king of the mountains.
Polka dots and itsy bitsy, teeny weeny, slightly extreme gradients just seem to go together, don’t they?
The greatest sporting achievement of all would be, of course, the ‘maillot jaune’ winner who took up golf on retiring and went on to win a green jacket.
And originally the leader in the race used to wear a green armband, but this all changed in 1919, when on July 19 Belgian cyclist Philippe Thys a three-time winner, donned yellow for the first time.
The race director Henri Desgrange decided that the event should display the leader more clearly to both spectators and other competitors and L’Auto, the organising newspaper, used yellow paper at the time, so the leader’s jersey became yellow.
At first, there was blowback, as leaders complained that both spectators and rivals mocked them because they looked like a canary.
Another Belgian, the incomparable Eddy Merckx, went on to ride in it on 96 stages, 21 times more than next best Frenchman Bernard Hinault.
There were only two names in the reckoning really to be wearing yellow in Paris come the end of this edition: two-time champ Tadej Pogacar and last year’s winner Jonas Vingegaard.
The former entered yesterday’s stage, after a day break for the peloton, priced at 10/11, with the Dane 11/10, despite the Slovenian still being a few seconds behind. Pogacar’s work on Stage 9 when he accelerated away from Vingegaard on the famous Puy de Dome is the main reason he is slightly favoured.
This weekend sees them ride into the high hills so a gap may have formed since time of writing, but it is unlikely to be anything too significant and this could be a tour that goes down to the wire.
JUST like in the Tour de France, Wimbledon looks likely to come down to a two-horse race, between the king and the pretender and we are likely to get a repeat of the Roland Garros semi-final between Carlos Alcazar (11/4) and Novak Djokovic (3/5) in the decider.
Djokovic has now won 33 consecutive matches at SW19, dating back to 2018.
The four-time reigning champ also won here in 2011, 2014, and 2015 and is now two match wins away from sweeping the first three majors of the season, something he also did in 2021.
While he leads the men’s major count, he’s tied with Serena Williams at 23 Grand Slams in the Open Era (since 1968), a record and one behind Margaret Court.
He faces Italian-born but not Italian-sounding Jannak Sinner on Centre Court today.
In last year’s quarters the man from the Alpine foothills led by two sets to love only to succumb in five sets to the Serb.
The young Spaniard Alcaraz faces Daniel Medvedev, who came back from 2-1 down in sets to defeat fan favourite Chris Eubanks in the quarters.
The American was not the only player with a similar name to a famous former sportsman, with Liam Broady carrying English hopes in the early rounds.
And let’s not forget Andrei Rublev, who shares his name with one of the greatest Russian films of all time, which I’ve seen once and would definitely not recommend as a date movie.
AND so to another two-horse race, surely.
It’s hardly leaping to conclusions to suggest it will be Dublin v Kerry in the All-Ireland football final on Sunday fortnight.
Based on their quarter-final performances it is hard to see Derry or Monaghan challenging them for a place in the decider.
Monaghan will come in as the Division One side, but 15/2 to win away against the Dubs seems a big ask that have been pulling results out of the fire all year.
Derry (7/2)) are probably the more difficult opponent, and they have shrugged of the disruption of a change of management mid-season.
You’d just imagine a lot will have to go right for them against a Kerry side who were astonishing in defence against fellow Ulster side Tyrone two weeks ago.
GAELIC football is offering value if you fancy an upset, but we’ll opt for the handicap and take Kerry to win starting -3, Dublin to prevail -7 and the Irish U20s to make it three in a row in victories over their French counterparts and claim glory in South Africa. The three-timer will net you just north of 10/1.