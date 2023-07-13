Cork City's trip to St Pat's proved they've evolved but they must show right attitude in every game

CORK CITY just revisited Richmond Park. As a Portuguese football fan, it's strange to play in someone's stadium twice in the same season.

Just need to get used to it.

Also fixtures in the middle of the summer. Well, what summer!

We are only at the beginning of July and summer seems to be a memory we will have to keep from last month until we experience it again in 2024.

Enough about the weather. There are far too many pseudo-scientists out there talking about the climate.

And some of them are too well paid, an obscenity.

As I said, this is not about the environment. I'm more interested in understanding how it feels to a footballer to return to an arena where they played a few months ago.

Are they carrying some baggage? Or do they just kick off as if nothing has happened here? I think it varies depending on the individual and how much emotion was involved in that previous match.

For those who may not remember, Pat's beat us 4-0. Surely, not the best memory. Like the poor performance, we put in at UCD.

A lot has changed since then. They improved. So have we, although our position in the table does not reflect that.

Joy for Barry Coffey. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The two teams are now managed by different coaches and we have a bunch of new lads on the squad, including the fourth goalkeeper in the starting 11 (rotating goalkeepers or managers this much is never a good sign).

Outside the pitch, I met up again with my dear Chris in the same pub for a couple of pints before the game.

Needless to say, I was delighted with the repetition. Those who read my previous column featuring Chris will understand that this fellow is D8 personified.

I just wish the replay wouldn’t take place on the field. It's been three months since I was last with the Rebel Army, and I can feel how much I've missed the events from the moment I walked into the middle of the crowd.

My nerves are also evident in the heated way I see myself reacting to the referee's decisions, especially in the first half.

A few other fans were frustrated. In fact, there was a feeling that we wouldn't get a free kick if there was any doubt and that we could be called offside for no reason at all.

Getting back to the repetition, Cork got off to a promising start. The whole team, including the new players, were confident and looked their opponents in the eye.

I get the impression that we're the kind of team that grows when we take on the giants and lowers the bar when it’s about small fry. That’s a classic mistake I've seen at other clubs and in other championships.

We should always step into the game with a winning attitude and not take the result for granted. I can understand the appeal of going to the Dubs or Derry and giving it our all, but hey, don't forget about those in our league.

CRUCIAL

These points are crucial. They will decide our destiny.

A last-minute equaliser from the inevitable Keating left a semi-victory taste in the mouth for the Rebels.

The fourth goal conceded in Tallaght, on the other hand, was a bitter pill to swallow. Even though we had just taken a point away from the defending champions and possibly the same side who will lift the trophy.

I think it is all part of a team with a lot of heart and a lacking art. We are the physical type.

St Pat's knew that and came out tough on Friday night. I cannot recall how many times our physio, Orla, had to run out onto the pitch; at one point I stopped counting.

Brooks' debut was marked by some good interventions and his exposure to aggressiveness in Inchicore. He had to go off in the end, but he will come back and show his ability.

And so will City. Faith is fully restored after the level demonstrated against the Saints.