East Cork man Neil Sargent awarded 8th Dan black belt in karate

MIDLETON man Neil Sargent was recently awarded the 8th Dan black belt known as Hachidan, one of the highest attainable ranks in Shotokan Karate.

Sensei Neil Sargent began his journey with karate in Zambia in the 1960s, under Hiroshi Shirai Shihan, one of the most prominent karate figures in the world and current 10th Dan black belt holder.

He returned home in the 1970s, and began by opening his own dojos in Cork, Fermoy and Midleton, where he remains today. He was a prominent figure in the establishment of the Irish Karate Union in 1971.

Sargent was also involved in the formation of the first Irish Provincial Championships, which were held in City Hall, Cork in 1972.

Kyoshi Sargent was the first person to receive a 1st Dan black belt in Munster in 1976, and his sons Conor and Eoin as well as his daughter Karen have carried on with karate from their father.

Speaking to his daughter Karen Sargent, she discusses the importance of this achievement and what it means for karate in Ireland.

“It was just a great recognition for the years and time he has spent in karate,” she begins. “I think at his age in particular, it’s a wonderful achievement for him, and he was quite emotional when he received it. The fact that it meant so much to him echoed back to us as a family and a club, and it was lovely to see.” Karen also discusses what makes karate special, as well as the lack of publicity karate gets in Ireland, and how it’s a constant uphill battle to get coverage, especially for something as prominent as Neil Sargent’s promotion to 8th Dan.

“You have an 84-year-old man who is still training twice a week in a club, and every day in his own dojo,” she says. “We’ve women coming back, who would have gotten to the rank of brown belt in their 20s and went away and had children, and have come back after 25-30 years, and they can train and achieve their black belt, it’s phenomenal.

“We don’t [get publicity] unless we push for it ourselves. Within the karate world across all the different organisations. People were massively supportive, his achievement was recognised in Japan, and it was received from Japan. The recognition is there for him.” Next month, Karen, with her brothers Eoin and Conor, will be travelling to the 14th SKIF World Championships in Győr, Hungary.

“We’re leaving on the 23rd of August. This will be my sixth world championships, and this is dad’s first time not travelling with us, which is a huge deal for him.

“We’ve five from our club going, three are his own kids, so he’s disappointed he’s not coming. It comes around every three years. We’re competing with Japan, who would have resident Japanese instructors, while we don’t. They visit us twice a year, so we still get the teaching.

“We have a big squad, a young squad. Eoin and I were introduced to the coaching team this year, so they came up with the idea of development, so our job has been to get people ready to go on the team. That’s proven really successful. Obviously, not everyone is going to make the cut, but everyone can still improve their ability.”