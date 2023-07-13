Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 15:10

Early goals settle Duhallow Cup final in favour of Boherbue against Cullen

David O'Connor and Gerry O'Sullivan hit the net at Banteer
Pa Daly (Boherbue) receives the Duhallow Cup Man of the Match Award from Damien Hickey, Donagh Hickey Motors in the presence of Steven Lynch, chairman, Duhallow Junior Board. Picture: John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Boherbue 2-10 Cullen 0-6 

BOHERBUE turned on the style early to brush aside neighbours Cullen in the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup Football final in front of a large attendance at Banteer.

Having won the County Football League Division 5 title only 10 days earlier, Boherbue continued their form into this encounter. Opponents Cullen offered encouraging signs at stages but Boherbue’s greater energy and more potent forward unit proved the difference none more so than in the opening 10 minutes when bagging two brilliantly executed goals.

After Alan Regan gave Cullen a brief lead, they were dealt a double hammer blow, initially, a perfectly directed ball by CJ O’Sullivan into David O’Connor to apply a precision finish to the net.

And a further jolt for Cullen saw the concession of a second goal, a well-worked move allowed John Corkery thread a pass to Gerry O’Sullivan who broke away from tackle to finish with aplomb.

Following an uncertain spell, Cullen found a steady improvement, a pair of points by Luke Murphy offered encouragement. Though the scores dried up, Boherbue points from Bryan Herlihy and O’Connor helped build a 2-4 to 0-4 advantage at halftime.

Again Cullen began the second spell promisingly with a Luke Murphy point yet Boherbue held a greater confidence in their play. That stemmed from the solid play of Kevin Cremin, John Corkery, Andrew O’Connor and Man of the Match Pa Daly.

Indeed Boherbue smoothly consolidated their position with points to Mikie O’Gorman and Andrew O’Connor.  It demanded a serious response from Cullen to remain in the hunt and they went close for a much-needed goal, an inviting delivery by Bryan O’Connor saw Aaron Nolan’s flick come off the butt of the upright.

Boherbue controlled matters, David O’Connor nailing a trio of points to copperfasten victory.

Scorers for Boherbue: D O’Connor 1-4 (0-1 m, 0-1 f ), G O’Sullivan 1-2, A O’Connor, B Herlihy, M O’Gorman, A Murphy 0-1 each.

Cullen: L Murphy 0-5 (0-3 f), A Regan 0-1.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; D Buckley, C O’Keeffe,  CJ O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin, M O’Gorman; P Daly, J Corkery; Andrew O’Connor, D O’Connor, B Murphy; D Sheehan, G O’Sullivan,  B Herlihy. 

Subs:  A Murphy for B Herlihy, D Moynihan for G O’Sullivan, N Murphy for M O’Gorman, T Murphy for D O’Sullivan, L Daly for D O’Connor,  Anthony O’Connor for C O’Keeffe, T Guerin for P Daly.

CULLEN: F O'Connor, M O'Riordan, S Fleming, D Twomey; D O'Riordan, D Hickey, C Moynihan; P Fleming, A Nolan; C Hickey, G Twomey, B O'Connell; A Regan, L Murphy, P Murphy. 

Subs: F Cronin for M O’Riordan, J O’Connor for P Murphy, D Murphy for A Regan, M Twomey for G Twomey.

Referee:  W King (Kilbrin).

