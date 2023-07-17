2024 will be a special year for Cork Boxing and all associated with the sport

THE Cork County Boxing Board is currently planning a big year of boxing celebrations on Leeside in 2024.

The Board has a major promotion and development plan in operation to coincide with the centenary of Ireland’s first participation in boxing at the Olympic Games in Paris in 1924.

During the course of the century of competition of many sports, the Irish boxers have been the most successful of all.

In the year of the nation’s first participation, Cork was represented by three of the ten man squad: Willie Boy Murphy, Joe Kelleher and Mossy Doyle.

All of whom subsequently boxed with the Garda Club on joining the force.

During the recent Garda Annual Sports Awards, the Commissioner Drew Harris made a presentation to Christina Desmond to mark her international boxing success.

The Cork County Board thanked the Commissioner on his acknowledgement of the Cork boxer’s success.

Given the link between the Gardai and Leeside boxing over the years, the Commissioner was invited to consider Garda special sponsorship for the 2024 Cork County Boxing Championships in conjunction with the Boxing Olympics, which will again take place in Paris next year.

Many believe this is a gilt-edged opportunity afforded to Drew Harris to sponsor arguably the most efficient and proactive county board in the country.

Next year the Cork Boxing Personality of the Year Award will be a prestigious accolade in the Olympic Year.

The 2024 trophy will be dedicated to the memory of Jimmy Magee, a great supporter of amateur boxing.

RTE in Cork were requested to consider this sponsorship. Jimmy did many of his broadcasts from the RTE studio in Cork.

In addition, there is a very strong link with local Cork RTE broadcasters: Marty Morrissey born in Mallow with Michael Corcoran and Tony O Donoghue, both Turner’s Cross men.

In the letter dispatched to the new RTE Director General, Kevin Backhurst, he was made aware of Magee’s links to Leeside.

On the last Sunday in September in 2014, Jimmy Magee met Mick O'Brien, the Board Pro, in Bishop Lucey Park.

He was anxious to see the Boxing Wall of Fame.

Magee was lifted and rattled off the success of the Joyce Brothers’ Roche and Buttimer.

He had the full history of Mick Leahy and some of the great stories about Paddy Martin and Ring the Gaelic footballers.

Magee convinced Ring to line out with the Jimmy Magee All-Stars, and recalled that Ring’s solution to fix Cork football was a penknife. For many years, Jimmy Magee hosted the IABA dinner and awards night; ironically, following his death, it was O'Brien who tool the mantle for the next five years prior to the Pandemic.

Following the completion of the Olympic Games in July, it is envisaged that a major ceremony would take place in a revamped Bishop Lucey Park in mid-September.

Cork County Boxing Championships, BG 1-3 —Niall Driscoll of Muskerry BC (in red) & Daniel Walsh of St Colmans BC show mutual respect following their exciting Boy 3 54kg final at the County Boxing Championships held at Northside BC in Blackpool. Picture: Doug Minihane

It is hoped that the new boxing wall would be in situ come that time – a number of new plaques are due to be erected and this should make for a splendid social occasion.

It is also planned to resume the Lord Mayor’s Parade next year in the Park, which would then see the presentation of the Jack McAuliffe Medals to All National Boxing Champions also resume.

In October, a major boxing tournament is planned for City Hall in association with a cultural concert and the publication of a comprehensive souvenir publication.

This will be followed in November with a centenary Olympic dinner dance. All Cork boxing groups will unite on many of these ventures. The common goal is the promotion of boxing and the social aspect of the overall itinerary is to take pride in the sport and acknowledge and congratulate our athletes.

Allied to this, the contribution of hundreds of volunteers down through the years will be both identified and fully appreciated by all.

The sport has experienced peak and valley periods but has always prevailed and this is the true spirit of the Cork boxing family.

Another important feature of the Leeside Boxing celebration will be the opening of the Tomas MacCurtain Boxing Museum which will be located in the Glen Boxing Club.

This will be a great opportunity for all followers of Cork boxing to enjoy a maximum array of artefacts and memorabilia going back over a period of a hundred years.

The Cork Ex-Boxers Association promoted in 2019 a six-week display of Cork Boxing historical effects.

This was an outstanding success. It opened to a full house attended by Taoiseach Micháel Martin and Lord Mayor Cllr. John Sheehan. Over 23,000 patrons attended the exhibition over the six weeks and gave an emphatic endorsement, demonstrating that there is a huge interest in the history of boxing on Leeside.

Amateur boxing in Cork has enjoyed outstanding success over the last hundred and ten years.

Cork County Boxing Championships, BG 1-3 — Girl 3 51kg winner Clare Crowley of St Marthas BC, Carrigtwohill and runner-up Keelyn Flynn of St Colmans BC, Shanagarry, pictured receiving their medals and certificate from Cork County Board President Billy O’Sullivan

The survival of the sport has been challenged on a few occasions but has always prevailed because the sport in Cork has and will always be an inherent part of the Cork sporting landscape.